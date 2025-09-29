Jaron Ennis Snubs Terence Crawford In Boxing Mount Rushmore Despite Canelo Alvarez Win
Jaron Ennis has refused to put Terence Crawford in his Mount Rushmore despite the recent Canelo Alvarez win.
Crawford etched his name in boxing history by beating Canelo on September 13 via unanimous decision, becoming the first ever male boxer to become undisputed in three weight classes.
'Bud' now also belongs in an elite company of selected fighters to have won world titles in five different weight classes, and many fans and experts have suggested that Crawford is now one of the greatest of the modern era.
Ennis, though, has refused to do that. He previously acknowledged Crawford's brilliance in the Canelo win, telling YSM Sports Media, "It was a great win for Crawford and a great fight for boxing. It was a good win. He accomplished a historic goal. Good win for him."
Jaron Ennis on whether Terence Crawford is on the Mount Rushmore
The fighters on Ennis' Mount Rusmore are Sugar Ray Leonard, Roy Jones Jr, Floyd Mayweather, Pernell Whitaker, and James Toney. While he named more than four, Crawford wasn't not included.
"I like Roy Jones, Floyd Mayweather, I'm liking Sugar Ray Leonard, I've been watching a little bit of Sugar Ray Leonard, [James] Toney. So they my they my top like guys that I've been watching you know."- Jaron Ennis
Ennis also refused to speak about a potential Crawford fight, claiming he is focused on his 154 lbs debut against Uisma Lima on October 11.
Before fighting Canelo at super middleweight, Crawford fought Israil Madrimov at super welterweight and also held the WBA title. However, following the Canelo win, it seems like Crawford has grown out of the division.
David Benavidez addresses Terence Crawford fight
Turki Alalshikh suggested David Benavidez fight Crawford next following the Canelo win. Benavidez currently holds the WBC light heavyweight title and will defend it against Anthony Yarde in November. The Mexican has ruled out a return to 168 lbs, however, telling The Ring:
"To be honest with you, let Terence Crawford live. That’s his weight class."- David Benavidez
Benavidez has other big fights in mind as he added, "I lost interest in 168 pounds a long time ago. I know we can get offered a lot of money to go down to 168, I’m more comfortable at 175. I’m chasing Artur Beterbiev, Dmitry Bivol, and these other big guys, Zurdo Ramirez at cruiserweight.”
