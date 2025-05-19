Tyson Fury "Incoming" For "Business Meeting Today" In Latest Comeback Tease
The never-ending saga of the Tyson Fury return from retirement speculation continues.
"The Gypsy King" posted on his Instagram story that he was heading to a "business meeting" today. Along with his father, John Fury, Tyson teased that something was "incoming."
This is the latest development on a potential Fury (34-2-1, 24 KOs) return. The 36-year-old announced his retirement from boxing on his Instagram on January 13th, despite rumors of a potential bout against Anthony Joshua.
Fury has retired before, previously announcing it back on August 12th, 2022, while he was the reigning WBC and Ring Magazine heavyweight champion. Fury would relinquish the Ring title before announcing his comeback two months later, then beating Derek Chisora in a trilogy bout on December 3rd, 2022.
Following Fury's Instagram story, boxing journalist Gareth A. Davies told Boxing Social that he believes that Fury is on his way back, most likely against Joshua (28-4, 25 KOs). He adds that he's talked to Fury's team, saying that they have even talked about a trilogy fight with Oleksandr Usyk.
"Tyson Fury is clearly on his way back. He's clearly thinking about it. It wouldn't surprise me to get an announcement in the next couple of weeks that he's back in training.- Davies told Boxing Social
Time will tell what this annoucement will be from Fury. One thing is for sure, "The Gypsy King" sure does know how to get the boxing world talking.
