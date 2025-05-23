Terence Crawford Receives Special Recognition From The University of Nebraska Ahead of Canelo Alvarez Fight
Terence Crawford is set for the biggest fight of his career as he takes on Canelo Alvarez on September 13. Crawford, 41-0-0, has been world champion in four divisions, going undisputed at 140 and 147 lbs.
It's a career full of accolades, but he's arguably never fought a superstar of Canelo's magnitude. The boxing world waits in anticipation of the undisputed super middleweight title fight.
Crawford has made his hometown of Omaha, Nebraska proud with his achievements inside the ring and has now received a honorary award from the University of Nebraska. Apart from his glorious career, Crawford helps the community with his B&B Sports Academy. The institution focuses on keeping kids out of trouble. The official website lays out its mission:
B&B Sports Academy is a community-based athletic center that builds body, mind and character. Expert, caring coaches help members reach goals inside and outside the ring. Positive, structured activities teach confidence, discipline and healthy habits for a lifetime. Learn about the winning edge at B&B, the home gym of world champion Terence “Bud” Crawford.
For his work with the organization, Terence Crawford has received the inaugural Spirit of the Maverick award from the University of Nebraska.
Crawford can tussle with any boxer in history. However, he is jumping up two weight classes against a heavy hitter like Canelo Alvarez with the odds stacked against him. The Terence Crawford puzzle is yet to be solved inside the ring. That said, Canelo is a conundrum in his own right.
