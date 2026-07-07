Murat Gassiev Gets New Opponent for First WBA Title Defense after Tony Yoka Injury

After a hectic week of injuries and baseless speculation, WBA heavyweight champion Murat Gassiev finally has his first title challenger pinned down.

Gassiev was initially expected to defend the WBA ‘regular’ title against former Olympian Tony Yoka before the Frenchman withdrew due to an injury. Many expected 40-year-old former WBO champion Joe Joyce to be the short-notice replacement, but the IBA announced it will instead be Peter Kadiru.

The 29-year-old Kadiru has already fought twice in the first half of 2026. The German improved to 23-1 with a unanimous decision win over former WBC bridgerweight title challenger Senad Gashi in May.

🥊 Announced: Murat Gassiev will now defend his WBA heavyweight title against Peter Kadiru on July 11th, following Tony Yoka's withdrawal through injury. pic.twitter.com/yafx19ZPsA — Ring Magazine (@ringmagazine) July 6, 2026

Joyce will remain on the undercard, where he faces the undefeated Artem Suslenkov. ’Juggernaut’ is just 1-4 in his last five fights and is coming off a loss to Filip Hrgovic in April 2025.

Joyce was the favorite to replace Yoka due to name value, but the WBA was hesitant to sanction him as a short-notice replacement due to his exclusion from its top-15 rankings. Kadiru, however, is also unranked but enters his first world title opportunity on a nine-fight win streak.

With Oleksandr Usyk recently relinquishing his remaining heavyweight titles, the WBA subsequently promoted Gassiev to full heavyweight champion. Yoka withdrew from the initial matchup after sustaining a back injury in training camp.

Murat Gassiev reacts to last-minute opponent change

WBA Heavyweight champion Murat Gassiev | IBA Pro / Valery Sharifulin

After spending months preparing for Yoka, Gassiev has spent the last few days examining Joyce, Suslenkov and Kadiru before getting his official matchup. The hectic schedule changes have not affected his mental state as he enters his first title defense in his home country.

“I was fully prepared and ready for Tony Yoka, but boxing is unpredictable and champions must adapt,” Gassiev said, via IBA press release. “Peter Kadiru is a big, strong, experienced fighter with a solid amateur pedigree and real power. Fighting at home in Moscow in front of my Russian fans for my first defense is special. I will be ready on July 11 and I intend to keep the WBA world heavyweight title in Russia.”

The champion is coming off a title-winning knockout of Kubrat Pulev in December 2025. Gassiev, the former WBA, IBF and World Series of Boxing cruiserweight champion, used the win to unsuccessfully vie for a rematch with Usyk.

Kadiru will be two inches taller than Gassiev, but the fighters have an identical 76-inch reach. The German is a former WBC youth heavyweight champion and IBF inter-continental heavyweight titleholder.