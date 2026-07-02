Breaking Down the Heavyweight Title Picture After Usyk Kicks Off Open Season

Oleksandr Usyk has finally relinquished his control over the heavyweight division after vacating his WBA, WBC and IBF titles, but while this is a sad end to an era, it also signals the start of what could be the most exciting period in the division for the last decade.

After becoming the undisputed cruiserweight champion, Usyk set his sights on heavyweight glory and made remarkably quick work of his conquest.

He became the unified champion in 2021 when he comfortably outpointed Anthony Joshua and then beat him in an immediate rematch. Daniel Dubois was next, and he stopped the up-and-coming star inside nine rounds to cement himself as a bona fide champion.

Oleksandr Usyk | IMAGO / Xinhua

The Ukrainian's next step was arguably his biggest, taking on WBC champion Tyson Fury for the right to be called undisputed. Usyk put on a masterful display of relentless and varied boxing to beat Fury and nearly knocked him out in the ninth round. As with Joshua, he also beat Fury again in the return fixture.

After being forced into vacating his IBF title, Usyk would have to take on yet another rematch — this time against a resurgent Daniel Dubois, who had claimed the title by knocking out Anthony Joshua. Usyk made no mistake in knocking out Daniel Dubois again in even more devastating fashion to become, once again, undisputed.

Now, almost one year down the line, Usyk says goodbye to his titles, which gives the green light for all the heavyweight contenders to make their claim on the newly dispersed titles. So where are these titles now and how is the heavyweight landscape shaping up?

WBC

Agit Kabayel | IMAGO / Norbert Schmidt

Just as it seemed that the former interim belt holder Agit Kabayel had earned his shot at Usyk and his green and gold belt, he vacated his title. Within the politics of sanctioning bodies, it was universally agreed that Kabayel was next in line for a shot at Usyk, but even though he has missed out on his shot at greatness, he now takes his place in the history books by being officially elevated to full champion by the WBC.

It now remains to be seen who the German's first defense will be. It is rumored that Kabayel is an option for Tyson Fury if the Anthony Joshua fight doesn't come off, as he is ranked No.1 by the WBC and is the mandatory challenger. It had been Lawrence Okolie, but since his fight with Tony Yoka was canceled due to a failed drug test, Okolie has been demoted to second place.

IBF

Moses Itauma | IMAGO / PA Images

The IBF title remains vacant, but they have stepped in to resolve this quickly by ordering Frank Sanchez to fight Moses Itauma for their belt. Sanchez is the number one-ranked contender after defeating the young American Olympic silver medallist Richard Torrez by knockout in an eliminator fight.

Itauma is now facing a dilemma, as the No. 3-ranked contender is now being called in to fight for the title. He is currently contracted to fight the IBF's No. 4 contender Filip Hrgovic on August 29th. Itauma must decide whether he would value the experience of fighting Hrgovic first before going for a title, or take the Sanchez fight, if it is even contractually possible.

If he does decide to fight Hrgovic first, this may open it up to some of the other contenders, like Anthony Joshua, if the Fury fight falls through: Bakhodir Jalolov, Deontay Wilder — who is rumored to be fighting Usyk — or Richard Riakporhe are all inside the top ten.

WBA

We are all set for Kubrat Pulev vs. Murat Gassieve in Dubai | IBA Pro

The WBA title also remains vacant, but this is only a matter of formality as Usyk has not sent his official letter to the WBA. Once he does, it is expected that his former cruiserweight rival Murat Gassiev will inherit the belt as the current 'Regular' champion, the secondary belt to the 'Super' championship title.

Gassiev is set to fight Tony Yoka on July 11 in Moscow in defense of his secondary title. If he does get elevated, it is uncertain this fight will also be for the fully fledged title. Other top contenders with the WBA are Moses Itauma, Jarrell Miller, Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua, all of whom he has expressed an interest in fighting.

WBO

Daniel Dubois | IMAGO / PA Images

It is important to note here that the WBO title was not included in Usyk's recent announcement, as he already vacated that title at the end of last year after pressure to make a fight with Fabio Wardley, which elevated Wardley to full champion status.

Wardley then went on to have an absolute war against Daniel Dubois in May and forfeit his title by stoppage. But the British former champion has activated his rematch clause and we are now just waiting for an announcement as Wardley recovers from his injuries.

Once their rivalry has been settled, as is the common thread in the heavyweight division, Itauma is the next in line for a shot at the title, which could be his next fight after Filip Hrgovic. Wardley, Dubois and Itauma are all under Frank Warren's Queensberry banner, making in-house negotiations quick.