MVP Announces 'Showcase' Event For Jake Paul vs Gervonta Davis Fight Week
Four highly touted prospects will headline a Most Valuable Promotion's special fight card days before the highly anticipated fight between Jake Paul and Gervonta Davis.
As part of the buildup to Nov. 14th, MVP and Netflix announced today the fight week schedule ahead of the Paul-Davis fight night, and it's headlined by "MVP Fight Week Showcase 2." The event is a special four-fight card that will happen at the start of fight week on Nov. 11th.
"MVP Fight Week Showcase 2" will feature the promotion's U.S. Olympian Jahmal Harvey (1-0, 1KO), 18x national amateur champion Kaipo Gallegos (10-0-1, 8 KOs), and the pro debut of Brazilian Olympian Keno Marley. The fights will happen on the same day as the open workouts for the Paul vs. Davis.
The event aims to give some of the biggest boxing prospects some much-needed exposure ahead of MVP's biggest event of the year. It also gives fight fans a taste of what's to come on Nov. 14th.
Jake Paul vs Tank Davis Fight Card Details
The second edition of the fight week showcase is headlined by the promotion's U.S. Olympian and super-featherweight prospect. Harvey will take on undefeated prospect Kevin Cervantes (5-0, 5 KOs). This will be a 6-round bout at 130 lbs.
The Maryland-native made his pro debut a couple of months ago, beating Marcelo Del Aguila by corner stoppage after the first round.
The 22-year-old represented the United States at the 2024 Paris Olympics and won gold medals in the AIBA World Championships and the Pan American Games. A storied amateur career, Harvey has recorded 61 wins and secured 10 national titles. And as he begins his pro journey, the Olympian is looking to stay as active as possible.
Las Vegas' Gallegos will be in the co-main event, when he faces Cristian Perez (12-3-1, 7 KOs) in an 8-round lightweight bout. This will be the 19-year-old's fourth fight of 2025, stopping two of those opponents. In his last fight, the southpaw stopped Alberto Mercado in the second round on Sept. 19th.
Along with those two bouts, the showcase will see the highly anticipated debut of Brazil's Keno Marley. The 25-year-old will face Diarra Davis Jr. (2-1-1, 1 KO) in a 4-round cruiserweight bout. The Sao Paulo-native represented at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and has 69 amateur wins.
The card will open with former women's interim super-bantamweight champion Nazareno Romero (14-1-2, 8 KOs), taking on former two-division world champion Mayerlin Rivas (17-6-3, 11 KOs).
"MVP Fight Week Showcase 2" will be held at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida on Nov. 11th. The event starts at 6pm EST/3pm PST and will be streamed live on MVP's YouTube channel and Netflix Sports' YouTube Channel.
Jake Paul vs. Gervonta Davis Fight Week Schedule
Along with the showcase fight card, media workouts for the Paul-Tank fight card will take place on Nov. 11th.
The next day, on Nov. 12th, the final press conference for Paul vs. Davis will take place at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino. It will feature the two guys in the main event, along with all the other fighters on the undercard. That will start at 6pm EST/3pm PST.
Thursday, Nov. 13th will be the official weigh-ins for the event, and will take place at 6pm EST/3pm PST.
All the fight week events will stream live on MVP's YouTube channel and Netflix Sports' YouTube Channel.
Paul vs. Davis will take place at the Kaseya Center on Nov. 14th, and will be streamed live on Netflix. The main card starts at 8pm EST/5pm PST, and the prelims begin at 4:45pm EST/1:45pm PST.
