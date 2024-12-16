Naoya Inoue Counters Eddie Hearn's Demands
The Japanese sensation Naoya Inoue retaliated against promoter Eddie Hearn and the fans who believe he is fleeing from his top WBA opponent, Murodjon Akhmadaliev. Given his defeat on April 8, 2023, against one of his victims, Marlon Tapales, he believes there is no urgent need for him to defend his four super bantamweight titles against Murodjon.
Hearn appeared to be furious last Saturday night when he called for Naoya to defend against Akhmadaliev next after the 2016 Olympian defeated tune-up opponent Ricardo Espinoza (30-5, 25 KOs) via third-round knockout at the Salle des Étoiles in Monte Carlo, Monaco.
Waving his finger and scolding Inoue about "Uzbek power" and other such rubbish, Matchroom promoter Hearn said that the Japanese star had to defend against Akhmadaliev during the post-fight interview. Naturally, Naoya is not to blame for his defeat in the battle against Tapales. There wouldn't have been an issue if Murodjon had taken the appropriate action against Tapales.
Espinoza was brought in to make Akhmadaliev appear like 24k gold, and he succeeded. Espinoza, 27, wasn't a very good opponent. It didn't fool Inoue. Seeing the match for what it was, he refused to back down and offered to give the former IBF and WBA 122-pound champion Akhmadaliev, who was being promoted by Hearn, the fight he demanded.
For the following reasons, Inoue (28-0, 25 KOs) claims that there is "zero need" for him to face Akhmadaliev (13-1, 10 KOs): Marlon Tapales won, Akhmadaliev must maintain his worth, You have to wait and Naoya and Sam Goodman are already scheduled to battle.
On January 24th, Inoue will defend his undisputed super bantamweight title at the Ariake Arena, Koto-Ku, in Tokoyo, Japan, against Sam Goodman, the top IBF and WBO contender (19-0, 8 KOs). The original plan was for Inoue to face Goodman there on December 24th, but during his most recent sparring session, the Australian sustained a gash over his right eye. They had to delay the fight.
“Why do I have to run away from someone who lost to Tapales? There’s zero need for it…If you want to fight, keep the “value” of winning and wait!!” said Naoya Inoue on X.
“I’m fully focused on the Goodman fight. @AkhmadalievMj,” said Inoue on X.