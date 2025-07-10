Naoya Inoue vs Murodjon Akhmadaliev Set For Sept. 14 In Japan, Takei Headlines Undercard
Naoya Inoue vs. Murodjon Akhmadaliev has finally been made official for September, but it looks like the undercard is taking shape as well.
At a press conference early this morning, the card was made official for Sept. 14th, at the newly built Aichi International Arena in Nagoya, Japan. It takes place the day after top pound-for-pound fighters Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford step in the ring for their mega-fight in Las Vegas.
Inoue vs. Akhmadaliev was reportedly a "done deal" back in May, but the bout couldn't be made official until Inoue got past Ramon Cardenas on May 4th, and Akhmadaliev beat Luis Castillo on May 30th. Both boxers respectively stopped their adversaries, officially letting this bout go through.
Inoue (30-0, 27 KOs) is The Ring's No. 2 ranked pound-for-pound fighter, along being the undisputed junior featherweight champion. Akhmadaliev (14-1, 11 KOs) is currently The Ring's No. 2 ranked fighter at 122 lbs, and has been the long-time WBA mandatory for Inoue's belts.
The two have one opponent in common, which is former unified WBA and IBF champion Marlon Tapales. Tapales (40-4, 21 KOs) handed "MJ" his only loss of his career, beating him by split decision on April 8th, 2023 to win the unified titles. However, in the very next fight, Inoue stopped Tapales to become undisputed at 122 lbs, knocking him out in the 10th round on Dec. 26th, 2023.
The Ring Magazine has reported that two other bouts were announced for the card. WBO bantamweight champion Yoshiki Takei (11-0, 9 KOs) will defend his belt for a third time against mandatory challenger Christian Medina (25-4, 18 KOs). The card will also see Yuni Takada (16-8-3, 6 KOs) face Ryusei Matsumoto (6-0, 4 KOs) for the WBA (regular) strawweight title.
A broadcast partner has not yet been announced.
The Latest Boxing News
Eddie Hearn’s Take On Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford Won’t Please Turki Alalshikh
Janibek Alimkhanuly Has One Emoji Message For Carlos Adames
Jake Paul Ex-Foe Ben Askren Reveals He 'Died 4 Times' Amid Terrifying Health Scare
Adrian Peterson Foe Signs Celebrity Boxing Contract Following Viral Poker Bust-Up