Netflix Claims Record-Breaking Viewership For Jake Paul Vs. Mike Tyson Fight
By Priscilla Jepchumba
Netflix has announced that their live stream of the Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson fight attracted a record-breaking 60 million households worldwide.
Despite mixed reviews from fans, the event proved to be a massive success for the streaming platform. The co-main event, featuring Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano, also drew significant viewership, potentially setting a record for the most-watched women's sporting event in US history.
The platform, which streams to nearly 300 million subscribers across almost 200 countries, had promised viewers a live broadcast featuring four action-packed fights, with the night's finale showcasing a clash between boxing legend Tyson and controversial YouTuber Paul at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.
Jake Paul defeated former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson in Texas, with broadcaster Netflix revealing it was a 'record-breaking' night for boxing viewership.
YouTuber-turned-boxer Paul, 27, was handed the win via unanimous decision against former heavyweight champion of the world, Tyson. The 58-year-old was taking part in his first professional bout in 19 years.
Regardless, Netflix, who worked in collaboration with Most Valuable Promotions, says on top of the 70,000 or so inside the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, they recorded 65 million 'concurrent streams' for the fight from 60 million households worldwide, while the gate value 'has surpassed $18m (£14.2m).
The streaming service called their first attempt at showing a live sporting event a 'record-breaking night,' even if the viewing experience wasn't exactly what the people at home had hoped for. They say this because overall, for the gate value of the main and co-main event combined, it is 'the biggest boxing gate outside of Las Vegas in US history.'
The co-main fight between Ireland's lightweight champion, Katie Taylor, and Puerto Rico’s featherweight champion, Amanda Serrano, pulled in viewers from nearly 50 million households.
Taylor controversially won by unanimous decision, with all three judges' scorecards reading 95-94, 95-94, and 95-94 in her favor. The crowd responded with boos, although the quality of this fight was praised much more than the other.
The fight 'is likely to be the most watched professional women’s sporting event in US history,' marking this latest success for Netflix, who is set to continue with live sports coverage when they broadcast NFL matches on Christmas.