Netflix Releases Trailer For Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford Documentary
One week before Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford meet in the ring at Allegiant Stadium, fans will get a sneak peek into both fighters' preparations.
Netflix confirmed on Thursday that it would release a documentary titled 'Countdown: Canelo vs. Crawford' on Sept. 4. The show would give fans an inside look into both fighters' lives as they prepare for the biggest combat sports event of the year.
The documentary is set to release nine days before the event goes live on Sept. 13. The fight will also stream on Netflix at no additional charge to subscribers.
The trailer teased an insight on Crawford's journey as he prepares for his super middleweight debut. The production also appears to touch on Dana White and his involvement in the fight promotion as he attempts to relaunch Zuffa Boxing.
Alvarez and Crawford will headline the second boxing event on Netflix in 2025. The streaming platform previously broadcast an all-women's card promoted by Most Valuable Promotions, headlined by the trilogy bout between Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano.
Netflix initially entered live boxing in late 2024, when it secured the broadcast rights to the infamous Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson event.
Canelo Alvarez, Terence Crawford entrenched in fight camp
With the fight less than one month away, fans do not need any evidence to know how dedicated both fighters are. Alvarez and Crawford have both continued to promote the fight by dropping sporadic training footage to keep fans on the edge of their seats.
Alvarez has recently released training and sparring stills with former welterweight champion Jaron 'Boots' Ennis, who is also preparing for a fight against Uisma Lima on Oct. 11.
Crawford has mostly held his fight camp behind closed doors, but has still teased his progress. The majority of Crawford's reveals have been regarding his physique as he prepares to compete at a weight class 14 pounds heavier than his last outing.
Although Crawford will be making his 168-pound debut, he has had nearly a full year to prepare. Rumors of the matchup have circulated social media since 2024, but they began to truly take form in early 2025.
Turki Alalshikh confirmed that the fight would happen in September when he signed Alvarez to a four-fight deal in February, essentially giving Crawford seven months to begin his preparations.
Since Alvarez's deal with Alalshikh, he has defended his super middleweight belts once against William Scull in March.
