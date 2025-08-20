How To Watch Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford: Date, Start Time, Fight Card & Live Stream
The biggest fight in recent boxing history is now less than a month away as Canelo Alvarez defends his undisputed super middleweight title against Terence Crawford. It's a true once-in-a-lifetime contest between two exceptionally accomplished boxers.
Canelo is a four weight world champion, two times undisputed at super middleweight. Crawford has also won world titles in four weights and was undisputed at junior welterterweight and welterweight. He can become the first male boxer in history to be undisputed in three weight classes with a win against Canelo.
Crawford is taking a big risk by stepping up two weight classes to face Canelo. Legacies will be on the line for both men, who are widely considered two of the finest of the modern era. Let's take a deep dive into the details of the contest.
Canelo vs Crawford: Tale of the Tape
Canelo Alvarez
Terence Crawford
Record
63-2-2
41-0-0
Knockouts
39
31
Age
35
37
Height
5' 7.5"
5' 8"
Reach
70.5"
74"
Nationality
Mexico
USA
Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford preview
The big story of the fight, of course, has been the weight difference. Crawford has never fought someone of Canelo's size in a professional setting. Skill for skill, 'Bud' is as good as anyone in boxing history. The question is, can he handle a power puncher like Canelo?
That said, downplaying Canelo as only a power puncher would be a grave mistake. He is supremely skilled and can attack in different dimensions, head and body, just as effectively. Canelo also breaks his opponents down with brutal arm punches, something Crawford needs to worry about. He has excellent head movement as well.
Historically, Canelo has struggled a bit against excellent movers. Crawford possesses that quality, but, he also likes to engage, which is Canelo's forte. Both fighters will need to box smart and pick their punching moments effectively, making the fight a must-watch for fans.
Canelo vs Crawford date
Date: September 13, 2025
Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford will take place on September 13, 2025.
Canelo vs Crawford location
Location: Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford will take place at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.
Canelo vs Crawford time
Time: 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT
The main event is expected to start at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT.
How to watch Canelo vs Crawford
TV/Stream: Netflix
Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford will be streamed globally on Netflix.
Canelo vs Crawford fight card
Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford: Undisputed super middleweight title
Callum Walsh vs Fernando Vargas Jr: Super welterweight
Christian Mbilli vs Lester Martinez: Super middleweight
Mohammed Alakel vs John Ornelas: Junior lightweight
Canelo vs Crawford Prelims
Serhii Bohachuk vs Brandon Adams
Ivan Dychko vs Jermaine Franklin Jr
Reito Tsutsumi vs Javier Martinez
Sultan Almohamed vs Martin Caraballo
Steven Nelson vs Raiko Santana
Marco Verde vs TBD
