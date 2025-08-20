Boxing

How To Watch Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford: Date, Start Time, Fight Card & Live Stream

How to watch, date, time, and more details on Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford.

Apratim Banerjee

May 7, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Canelo Alvarez (pink trunks) and Dimitry Bivol (black trunks) box during their light heavyweight championship bout at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images
May 7, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Canelo Alvarez (pink trunks) and Dimitry Bivol (black trunks) box during their light heavyweight championship bout at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images / Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

The biggest fight in recent boxing history is now less than a month away as Canelo Alvarez defends his undisputed super middleweight title against Terence Crawford. It's a true once-in-a-lifetime contest between two exceptionally accomplished boxers.

Canelo is a four weight world champion, two times undisputed at super middleweight. Crawford has also won world titles in four weights and was undisputed at junior welterterweight and welterweight. He can become the first male boxer in history to be undisputed in three weight classes with a win against Canelo.

Crawford is taking a big risk by stepping up two weight classes to face Canelo. Legacies will be on the line for both men, who are widely considered two of the finest of the modern era. Let's take a deep dive into the details of the contest.

Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford
IMAGO / Hoganphotos

Canelo vs Crawford: Tale of the Tape

Canelo Alvarez

Terence Crawford

Record

63-2-2

41-0-0

Knockouts

39

31

Age

35

37

Height

5' 7.5"

5' 8"

Reach

70.5"

74"

Nationality

Mexico

USA

Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford preview

The big story of the fight, of course, has been the weight difference. Crawford has never fought someone of Canelo's size in a professional setting. Skill for skill, 'Bud' is as good as anyone in boxing history. The question is, can he handle a power puncher like Canelo?

That said, downplaying Canelo as only a power puncher would be a grave mistake. He is supremely skilled and can attack in different dimensions, head and body, just as effectively. Canelo also breaks his opponents down with brutal arm punches, something Crawford needs to worry about. He has excellent head movement as well.

Historically, Canelo has struggled a bit against excellent movers. Crawford possesses that quality, but, he also likes to engage, which is Canelo's forte. Both fighters will need to box smart and pick their punching moments effectively, making the fight a must-watch for fans.

Canelo vs Crawford date

Date: September 13, 2025

Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford will take place on September 13, 2025.

Canelo vs Crawford location

Location: Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford will take place at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

Canelo vs Crawford time

Time: 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT

The main event is expected to start at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT.

How to watch Canelo vs Crawford

TV/Stream: Netflix

Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford will be streamed globally on Netflix.

Canelo vs Crawford fight card

Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford: Undisputed super middleweight title

Callum Walsh vs Fernando Vargas Jr: Super welterweight

Christian Mbilli vs Lester Martinez: Super middleweight

Mohammed Alakel vs John Ornelas: Junior lightweight

Canelo vs Crawford Prelims

Serhii Bohachuk vs Brandon Adams

Ivan Dychko vs Jermaine Franklin Jr

Reito Tsutsumi vs Javier Martinez

Sultan Almohamed vs Martin Caraballo

Steven Nelson vs Raiko Santana

Marco Verde vs TBD

The Latest Boxing News:

David Benavidez Names The 'Untouchable' Boxing Legend Who'd Beat Anyone In His Prime

Canelo Alvarez, Terence Crawford Shared Foe Amir Khan Makes Clear Fight Prediction

Frank Warren Names 3 Moses Itauma Opponents For After Dillian Whyte Fight

Daniel Dubois Makes Major Change After Usyk KO Loss

Published
Apratim Banerjee
APRATIM BANERJEE

Apratim is a Boxing and Soccer reporter for On SI. He has been in the industry for five years, having also worked for The Sporting News, Sportskeeda, EssentiallySports, and more. After coming from an engineering background, he started pursuing a career in sports media. Apratim also holds an MSc. Sport Marketing degree from Loughborough University London and is a keen practitioner of social media and digital marketing. In his spare time, Apratim likes to play an array of sports and practice calisthenics. He is also an avid enthusiast of improving his martial arts skills.