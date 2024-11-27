New Zealander Joseph Parker Now Eyes Heavyweight Title Shot Against Daniel Dubois In Riyadh In February 2025
By Isaac Nyamungu
Joseph Parker is the favored rival to challenge Daniel Dubois for the IBF world heavyweight title in February 2025 in the Riyadh Season.
Daniel Dubois retained his world title with a spectacular fifth-round knockout victory over Anthony Joshua at Wembley in September this year and a number of challengers are being considered for a title defense in early 2025.
The planned key function would see Daniel Dubois (22-2, 21 KO) make a splendidly tough voluntary defense of his IBF heavyweight title against Joseph Parker. Once whirling from vicious losses to Joe Joyce, both boxers will embark on the ring red-hot thanks to a string of strong triumphs. Dubois’ last two stints have seen him smash Filip Hrgovic alongside Anthony Joshua, while Parker pulled off back-to-back upsets of his own over Deontay Wilder as well as Zhilei Zhang.
Dubois enjoys destructive power – and has beaten Jarrell Miller, Filip Hrgovic and Joshua in his last three fights – but Parker will display his prowess as the better technical boxer.
Joseph Parker last captured the WBO world title ten years ago with victory over Andy Ruiz Jr in Auckland. He is anticipated to challenge Englishman Daniel Dubois for the IBF crown in Saudi Arabia on February 22.
Parker was deprived of an opportunity on the Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk world unification contest card in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on December 22. However, he appears set for a bigger prize — a key event showdown against IBF champion Dubois in the city on February 22.
Joseph Parker astounded the boxing arena when he outmaneuvered former WBC world champion Deontay Wilder in Riyadh almost 12 months ago and sustained his run against the odds when thrashing the equally feared Zhilei Zhang over 12 rounds in the same city in March. The popular verdict win for Parker was only Zhang's second defeat as a professional.
Parker, who is currently 32 years old had wished to stay active and exploit on his impetus but instead the machinations of the modern professional boxing world, and the whims of new ringmaster Turki Al-Sheikh, an advisor to the royal court of Saudi, colluded against him.
Joseph Parker is not listed in the IBF top 15 and the governing body would still need to give him the green light to become a competitor for their champion Dubois. However, he is categorized as the WBO "interim" champion — meritoriously second on the ladder behind Usyk — and the prominent Ring Magazine positions him as the fourth best heavyweight in the world behind Usyk, Fury and Dubois.
The New Zealander boxer has impelled himself back into world title debate with inspiring victories over Deontay Wilder alongside Zhilei Zhang after a stoppage loss to Joe Joyce.