Turki Alalshikh Reveals Who He Wants Moses Itauma To Fight Next After Whyte KO Win
Moses Itauma just proved that he deserves every bit of the hype he's gotten with a first round KO win against Dillian Whyte. The 20-year-old came out sharp and started technical. However, he soon went to work and put Whyte down and out with some powerful combinations.
Whyte played some mind games, keeping Itauma waiting during his walkout. Itauma, though, ended 'The Body Snatcher' with sniper precision, taking his record to 13-0-0 with 11 knockouts. He looks set to run boxing's glory division for years to come.
The world is now Itauma's oyster following the win. It's hard to remember such a young prospect taking over the sport like this since Mike Tyson and fans have started campaigning for a fight between him and Oleksandr Usyk.
Turki Alalshikh wants to see Moses Itauma take on Oleksandr Usyk
The Ring has reported that Turki Alalshikh would like to see Itauma go up against Usyk next for the undisputed heavyweight title. Usyk looks set to fight Joseph Parker in his next title defense. However, Alalshikh's stance could entirely change the landscape.
Usyk, 38, knocked out Daniel Dubois in last fight in July to become the undisputed heavyweight champion for the second time.
Fans want Moses Itauma to fight Oleksandr Usyk
Fans also want the 20-year-old Itauma to step in against the undisputed heavyweight champion immediately. One of them wrote on X (formerly Twitter):
F*** JOSEPH PARKER. GIVE ME ITAUMA VS USYK #ItaumaWhyte- @AOUREDOO on X
@Tactician128 Daniel Dubois, Anthony Joshua, and Tyson Fury are no match for Itauma and he should face Usyk next. "Moses Itauma vs Usyk next please. This kid wipes the floor with Dubois, AJ and Fury."
@08Kingy08 expects Itauma to beat Usyk and reign supreme atop the heavyweight division.
Maybe you lot will listen to me now!- @08Kingy08
Itauma in 1 minute TKO
This guy will Beat Usyk.
The only guy that can trouble Usyk is Itauma, and in my opinion he knocks Usyk out within 4.
Will reign for a long time this boy Itauma and I’m fucking here for ut
@BOXINGnBBQ claimed Usyk vs Itauma would mark the passing of the torch, writing "We could have a potential passing of the torch fight one day. Itauma vs Usyk!"
@ryanmilner93 felt sorry for Whyte, claiming "Moses itauma runs boxing bring on usyk by the way i expected something like that but not that good. Actually felt sorry for whyte he looked completely washed up also and hes one of the soundest boxers I’ve ever met but Itauma is a freak."
One cautious fan, though, thinks that it's still too soon for Itauma to step in there with a legend like Usyk.
The Usyk fight is way too soon for Itauma.. Itauma needs to go down his own path.. Would prefer if he fought someone like Parker next and worked his way up to Usyk in a few years #WhyteItauma
One thing is for certain, a star is born and Itauma's ceiling seemingly has no bounds.
