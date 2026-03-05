NFL Player Instantly Responds to Logan Paul’s $1 Million Boxing Open Challenge

Despite not competing in boxing in over two years, Logan Paul still believes he has what it takes to beat almost anyone in the world. To prove himself, the WWE star made a lucrative open challenge to any NFL player willing to test their skills against him.

Amid his ongoing beef with Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski, Paul claimed he could beat "any football player" in an impromptu boxing match on the Wednesday edition of the IMPAULSIVE podcast. The 30-year-old put his money where his mouth is and offered any current or former NFL star $1 million if they could beat him in the ring.

"Not a single football player could beat me in a boxing match, that is on God," Paul said. "Any football player. Myles Garrett, Puka Nacua, Tom Brady, Gronk, Sam Darnold, it doesn't matter. A million dollars. You come to the gym, we put on boxing gloves, we'll see how it goes. Not a single one. There's levels to this s---."

Paul claimed he would "throttle" Cleveland Browns star Myles Garrett, who was the first player his co-host, Mike Majlak, suggested. Garrett just set the single-season NFL sack record in 2025 and is known among fans for having one of the most intimidating physiques in all of sports.

The Paul-Brady feud originated when the seven-time Super Bowl champion joined the UMPAULSIVE podcast, where the two engaged in a semi-heated argument. Brady told Paul he would not fare well against NFL players at the inaugural Fanatics Flag Football Classic at the end of the month, which visibly upset the latter.

Brady honed in on their rivalry when a clip of him calling Paul a "b----" to Gronkowski went viral. The name-calling clip is what inspired Paul to launch his challenge.

Ex-NFL star immediately takes up Logan Paul on $1 million offer

New York Jets running back Le'Veon Bell | Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

Although $1 million is not as much to an NFL star as it is to an average Joe, Paul immediately received a response to his open challenge.

Paul's first response came from nine-year NFL veteran Le'Veon Bell, who is 2-1 as a professional boxer and 2-0 as an amateur. As one of the few former football stars with boxing experience, Bell wasted no time accepting Paul's offer, accusing him of "ducking" and calling for a fight on the weekend of the 2026 NFL Draft.

"STOP DUCKING @LoganPaul," Bell tweeted. "Bro tryna fight an NFL player that's never fought before... let's set it up bro, we all heard you say you can beat any NFL player... we can fight in April, the NFL Draft is in PITTSBURGH... We can fight NFL Draft weekend! Let's make it happen."

Bell last fought in November 2025, when he beat influencer DeShawn Raw, also known as 'Supa Hot Fire,' in a three-round exhibition. Bell beat Tristan Hamm by unanimous decision in May 2024 in his most recent professional bout.