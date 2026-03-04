2026 Free Agency Needs for All 32 NFL Teams

NFL teams couldn’t wait until free agency opened to address their roster holes.

We’ve already seen two trades involving the Texans this week and there was a rare player-for-player swap between the Jets and Titans last week. But, except for a couple of announcements about imminent releases (Kirk Cousins, Kyler Murray), we still haven’t seen official movement from the quarterbacks.

Expect many quarterbacks to be on the move in the coming weeks. There are at least seven teams that we counted as having a critical need at the position.

With that said, here are the biggest roster holes for every team to fill ahead of free agency, which begins Monday with the legal tampering period.

Arizona Cardinals

Biggest needs: QB, OL, edge

The Cardinals won’t be in the worst position without Kyler Murray because Jacoby Brissett had plenty of success last season filling in for him. However, Brissett is more of a short-term option and could also be a trade chip. Arizona’s best QB scenario for 2026 could be keeping Brissett and having him compete with a young quarterback with long-term potential.

Expect new coach Mike LaFleur to tinker with the starting offensive line, with left tackle Paris Johnson Jr. being the lone cornerstone piece on the unit. The prior coaching regime did a solid job of building out the defense, but Arizona could still use another reliable edge rusher on the opposite side of Josh Sweat.

Atlanta Falcons

Biggest needs: WR, DT, edge

The Falcons could be in desperate need of edge-rusher help depending on what happens with James Pearce Jr.’s legal issues . It’s going to be very difficult for the team to justify keeping him on the roster. Atlanta is going to need vast improvements from its other 2025 first-round pick, Jalon Walker.

The lack of depth at wide receiver isn’t as dire as it was heading into 2025 after the breakout season from tight end Kyle Pitts Sr., who recently received the franchise tag. Still, it would be wise for Atlanta to find more dependable wide receivers, especially after star wideout Drake London missed five games last season.

Baltimore Ravens

Biggest needs: WR, DT, edge

It’s become apparent that Lamar Jackson needs a wide receiver who can get open quickly. While Zay Flowers is a talented playmaker, he’s better suited as a downfield target. Adding a player who can move the chains would go a long way for this offense, considering that Jackson isn’t relying on his legs as much, to avoid taking hits. Also, it’s not a given that tight end Isaiah Likely will be back next season, as he’s a pending free agent.

Baltimore has a few concerns on the defensive front, including Nnamdi Madubuike’s potential retirement after sustaining a significant neck injury last season. Additionally, the Ravens have struggled to develop their recent draft picks on the edge. Perhaps new coach Jesse Minter can change that.

Buffalo Bills

Biggest needs: WR, edge, CB, S

GM Brandon Beane is in the midst of another offseason filled with wide receiver questions. Last year’s playoff run essentially ended with Josh Allen’s failed pass to Brandin Cooks, who joined Buffalo midway through the season. It’s time the Bills find a star No. 1 wide receiver, one capable of making necessary clutch plays.

It’s a bit strange listing cornerback and safety as needs for this team, given that the Bills allowed a league-best 156.9 passing yards per game last season. But coach Sean McDermott won’t be back to guide this secondary, and there could be a few starting openings depending on what happens with free agency.

Carolina Panthers

Biggest needs: OL, edge, LB

The Panthers could have a sizable hole at center if Cade Mays leaves in free agency. It’s going to be critical for Carolina to put together a stout offensive line in order for Bryce Young to continue to build on the improvements he showed in his third season.

But this team has bigger issues on the defensive side. The Panthers still haven’t found a star edge rusher since trading Brian Burns to the Giants two years ago. Also, this defensive unit needs more sideline-to-sideline playmakers. On the bright side, this defense showed vast improvements last year under the guidance of defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero.

Chicago Bears

Biggest needs: DT, edge, LB

In one season, coach Ben Johnson fixed the pressing needs on the offensive line and provided Caleb Williams with an abundance of weapons. Now, Johnson needs to help defensive coordinator Dennis Allen improve his side of the football.

Montez Sweat turns 30 in September and he’s the lone star player on Chicago’s defensive front. There’s also a possibility the team will trade linebacker Tremaine Edmunds, who might not have been a scheme fit for Allen. The Bears need a flux of defensive talent to keep pace with Williams and his high-scoring offense.

Cincinnati Bengals

Biggest needs: OL, edge, LB, S

The Bengals have arguably the best offensive trio in the league with quarterback Joe Burrow and wide receivers Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins. But this offensive trio may also have the worst supporting case in the NFL.

The offensive line continues to allow Burrow to take hits at an alarming rate. To make matters worse, the defense has been littered with problems for years and now there’s a strong chance edge rusher Trey Hendrickson will find a new home in free agency. Cincinnati will need 2025 first-round pick Shemar Stewart to take significant steps in his development after a disastrous rookie season.

Cleveland Browns

Biggest needs: QB, WR, OL

GM Andrew Berry was asked at the combine last week who the starting quarterback will be this season, between Shedeur Sanders and Deshaun Watson. Berry said it was way too early to announce a starter—Dillon Gabriel could also be in the mix for the job. But it wouldn’t be a surprise if none of the signal-callers on the current roster are the Week 1 starter.

Cleveland doesn’t have a surefire franchise quarterback based on what we’ve seen from these three QBs in recent memory. As for another concern, Jerry Jeudy’s impressive 2024 performances didn’t continue last season. But the biggest holes for this team could be on the offensive line. The Browns addressed that in a big way earlier this week with the trade for guard Tytus Howard .

Dallas Cowboys

Biggest needs: Edge, LB, CB

The Micah Parsons trade will continue to be a topic for Jerry Jones until he lands a star edge rusher who can replicate the kind of production Parsons took with him to Green Bay. Last year, the Cowboys had an uneven team with a high-scoring offense and a lackluster defense.

But Dallas also needs to address the lack of depth in the back end of the defense. The Cowboys could be banking on a breakout season from 2025 third-round cornerback Shavon Revel Jr.

Denver Broncos

Biggest needs: RB, WR

Denver’s lack of a running game was exposed with Bo Nix’s absence in the AFC championship game loss against the Patriots. Nix’s mobility kept defenses guessing, despite the growing pains from running back RJ Harvey, who was asked to play more in his rookie season after the season-ending injury to J.K. Dobbins. If Dobbins leaves in free agency, the Broncos are going to need to find competition for Harvey, last year’s second-round pick.

Depth isn’t a problem at wide receiver, but the Broncos are missing a game-changing playmaker. Courtland Sutton might be better suited for the No. 2 wideout positions, and it remains to be seen whether Pat Bryant and Troy Franklin can contribute at a high level consistently.

Detroit Lions

Biggest needs: OL, edge, CB

For the first time in a long time, the Lions have critical concerns along the offensive line. Center was an issue throughout the 2025 due to the abrupt retirement of Frank Ragnow. Detroit added a center option in Juice Scruggs in the trade that sent David Montgomery to Houston.

Left tackle Taylor Decker recently announced he’s returning for an 11th NFL season, but the team should look to get younger at the position. The needs on the defensive side are familiar, with Aidan Hutchinson again needing help on the defensive front while the secondary continues to be a problem.

Green Bay Packers

Biggest needs: OL, edge, CB

If the Packers don’t re-sign pending free agent Rasheed Walker, they’re going to need to add another tackle for a potential competition on the left side. It probably wouldn’t be wise to just hand the job to Jordan Morgan, who hasn’t found his footing since being taken in the first round in 2024.

Micah Parsons’s late-season injury exposed this team's lack of depth at edge rusher. There’s also the possibility that the team makes Rashan Gary a cap casualty. However, the biggest need might be at cornerback, with the team missing a true No. 1 outside corner.

Houston Texans

Biggest needs: OL, DT

The Texans are rebuilding their offensive line for the second time in as many years. Last year, they traded left tackle Laremy Tunsil to Washington. On Monday, Houston sent offensive guard Tytus Howard to Cleveland and Juice Scruggs to Detroit.

This offensive line is unrecognizable compared to the one that protected C.J. Stroud in 2024. But the Texans have struggled to improve the unit since starting the drastic makeover last season. Perhaps it’s not a coincidence that Stroud has failed to play up to expectations since the shuffling on the offensive line began.

Indianapolis Colts

Biggest needs: QB, WR, edge

The Colts must feel confident that Daniel Jones will make a speedy recovery from his significant Achilles injury after giving Anthony Richardson permission to seek a trade and then slapping the transition tag on Jones .

Regardless of what happens with Jones’s rehab timeline, it would be smart for Indianapolis to add insurance at quarterback after being forced to call Philip Rivers out of retirement last season. Wide receiver could also be an issue if the team is unable to lock up Alec Pierce before the start of free agency.

Jacksonville Jaguars

Biggest needs: DT, LB, CB

The Jaguars could have some concerns on the offensive side if they don’t re-sign running back Travis Etienne Jr. and if they decide to shop wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. But it’s tough seeing Jacksonville giving up on Thomas after one rough season and Etienne had plenty of success in coach Liam Coen’s scheme.

The real needs are on the defensive side. The Jaguars need youth in the interior of the defensive line, and linebacker could be a problem if Devin Lloyd leaves in free agency. Additionally, it was obvious last year that the team wasn’t pleased with the cornerback room after the midseason trade that sent Tyson Campbell to Cleveland and Greg Newsome II to Jacksonville. Newsome is another top in-house free agent.

Kansas City Chiefs

Biggest needs: OL, RB, edge, CB

This is the second consecutive offseason that the Chiefs are in need of offensive line help. Kansas City has plans to release right tackle Jawaan Taylor and there’s a vacancy at left guard.

However, Jaylon Moore, last year’s free-agent addition, could slide into the right tackle position. Overall, this unit could be in good shape if left tackle Josh Simmons plays more than he did in his rookie season, after only appearing in eight games in 2025. It would also benefit Patrick Mahomes if the running back options improve this season. And there’s now a critical need at cornerback after the Chiefs traded Trent McDuffie to the Rams on Wednesday.

Las Vegas Raiders

Biggest needs: WR, OL, LB, CB

If Maxx Crosby is traded this offseason , the Raiders are going to have needs at every position of the defense. Currently, they lack a downhill playmaker and a shutdown cornerback. But, hey, at least they have an elite edge rusher—for now.

Fernando Mendoza—or whomever the Raiders draft with the No. 1 pick—will have quality weapons in tight end Brock Bowers and running back Ashton Jeanty. But this offense is missing a No. 1 wideout and has starting positions to fill on the offensive line.

Los Angeles Chargers

Biggest needs: WR, OL, edge

Justin Herbert is in need of a physical playmaker who can come down with 50-50 balls—or A.J. Brown if the Eagles make him available this offseason. Ladd McConkey is a talented receiver, but he’s undersized at 6'0" and 185 pounds.

But the Chargers won’t get far if they don’t protect Herbert better than they did a year ago. There could be three new starters in between bookend tackles Joe Alt and Rashawn Slater, who are both returning from injury. And edge rusher will be a need if the team doesn’t bring back 35-year-old Khalil Mack.

Los Angeles Rams

Biggest needs: OL, LB, CB

With Matthew Stafford likely coming back for an 18th NFL season, the Rams probably won’t prioritize adding a quarterback of the future. This team has a few needs to address in order to achieve its goal of winning a second Super Bowl with Stafford.

There’s an opening at right tackle with the recent retirement of Rob Havenstein. Los Angeles could also still use more help in the back end of the defense, even after Wednesday’s trade for Trent McDuffie . Poor pass coverage held this team back from possibly winning it all last season.

Miami Dolphins

Biggest needs: QB, WR, edge, CB

The Dolphins could look drastically different if the team moves on from quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. The team already released star receiver Tyreek Hill earlier this offseason.

That could mean two sizable holes at critical positions for the offense. However, there are a lot more needs throughout the defense, with inexperience at cornerback and a shortage of pass rushers. New coach Jeff Hafley has plenty of work to do in his first year in Miami.

Minnesota Vikings

Biggest needs: QB, RB, DT, CB

The Vikings have been connected to a handful of available veteran quarterbacks. It’s evident that they’re not going to hand the starting job to J.J. McCarthy again after how poorly things went last year.

Still, this team needs a better option at running back. The lack of a running game was part of the reason why McCarthy struggled in the 10 games he played in as a first-year starter. Minnesota reportedly has plans to cut running back Aaron Jones and defensive tackle Javon Hargrave ahead of the new league year next week.

New England Patriots

Biggest needs: WR, OL, edge

Signing Stefon Diggs was a gamble last year, but it paid dividends during Drake Maye’s breakout season. There’s a strong chance, however, that Diggs will be a cap casualty, perhaps creating a giant hole at wide receiver.

The Patriots don’t seem too concerned about how poorly the offensive line played in the Super Bowl against the Seahawks. They appear determined to keep 2025 first-round pick Will Campbell at left tackle instead of moving him inside. Still, it wouldn’t hurt to add depth on the offensive line.

New Orleans Saints

Biggest needs: RB, TE, DT, edge

Perhaps it’s time for the Saints to search for a new starting running back with how much Alvin Kamara regressed in his ninth season. He only played in 11 games and rushed for 471 yards last year.

But this team is in serious need of young playmakers on the defensive side. The Saints are missing game-changing players throughout the defensive front. Cameron Jordan is no longer an every-down player and Demario Davis recently turned 37.

New York Giants

Biggest needs: OL, WR, CB

The Giants can’t go into another season expecting left tackle Andrew Thomas to stay available. Thomas hasn’t played more than 13 games in a season since 2022.

Adding more offensive linemen wouldn’t hurt for a team with a young starting quarterback, Jaxson Dart. Having insurance plans at the skill positions would also be wise for a team that lost wide receiver Malik Nabers and running back Cam Skattebo to season-ending injuries last season.

New York Jets

Biggest needs: QB, WR, edge, CB

It wasn’t that long ago that the Jets had an attractive roster with a handful of blue-chip players. After trading away Sauce Gardner and Quinnen Williams at the deadline last year, the Jets’ roster is now filled with holes and short on cornerstone players.

Finding a franchise quarterback will surely be at the top of the priority list. Once they do that, the Jets are going to need more playmakers behind wide receiver Garrett Wilson. Then there’s the laundry list of issues for coach Aaron Glenn’s defense. New York might be multiple years away from turning things around for the better.

Philadelphia Eagles

Biggest needs: WR, OL

Wide receiver is listed here in case A.J. Brown gets moved in the coming weeks. If that occurs, Philadelphia will likely be taking a wide receiver in April’s draft, but let’s not rule out potential blockbuster trades from GM Howie Roseman to retool the offense.

Also, it sounds strange to say, but the Eagles need help on the offensive line after years of having an elite unit protecting Jalen Hurts. They could have a competition for the right guard position, and it wouldn’t hurt to find a successor for right tackle Lane Johnson.

Pittsburgh Steelers

Biggest needs: QB, WR, CB

Regardless of whether Aaron Rodgers decides to play another season, the Steelers need to find a quarterback of the future, either through free agency or the draft. The mediocre offense held this team back during the final years of Mike Tomlin’s run in Pittsburgh.

Perhaps new coach Mike McCarthy will improve the offense, but the roster still could use explosive pass catchers behind DK Metcalf. On the defensive side, there are a handful of household names, but this is an older unit that needs youth, especially at cornerback.

San Francisco 49ers

Biggest needs: WR, DT, edge

The 49ers had a logjam at wide receiver following the 2024 season. Now, depth is a problem at the position because Brandon Aiyuk will likely be cut soon and it’s not a given that pending free agent Jauan Jennings will be back with the team.

But San Francisco has enough playmakers throughout the offense to overcome the potential departures. The 49ers need to prioritize adding reliable playmakers who can help Nick Bosa and Fred Warner on the defensive front. Expect another defensive-heavy offseason for the 49ers.

Seattle Seahawks

Biggest needs: RB, WR, OL

The defending Super Bowl champions could be set on the defensive side for years to come. The offense needs some work, but it seems like nitpicking for one of the better rosters in the NFL.

If Kenneth Walker III leaves in free agency, that could open the door for Zach Charbonnet to be the featured back. But the odds are against Charbonnet being available for the start of the season after he tore his ACL during the playoffs. Perhaps the receivers room will look different if Seattle lets Rashid Shaheed walk in free agency, and with Cooper Kupp entering his age-33 season, the team could look to get younger at the position.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Biggest needs: Edge, LB

It will be tough for Tampa Bay to fill the void left by Mike Evans’s departure if the two sides part ways this offseason, but the team has plenty of depth at wide receiver. The same can’t be said for edge rusher, a position that hindered the Buccaneers for most of the 2025 season.

Even with last year’s signing of Haason Reddick, this team only generated 37 sacks last season. Adding more playmakers on the defensive side could be the key to turning the Buccaneers into a true Super Bowl contender and not just a contender in the subpar NFC South.

Tennessee Titans

Biggest needs: RB, WR, OL, edge

The Titans are a fascinating team ahead of free agency and the draft. They hold the No. 4 pick and most of the top prospects are on the defensive side this year, but it’s vital for the team to find help for second-year quarterback Cam Ward.

Tennessee needs a No. 1 wideout and could use a makeover in the backfield. With new coach Robert Saleh having a defensive background, it’s not a given that the Titans will heavily prioritize the offense just for the sake of Ward’s development. Perhaps Tennessee will take a top edge rusher with the No. 4 pick and use free agency to add help for Ward.

Washington Commanders

Biggest needs: RB, TE, edge, LB

It wouldn’t be the worst approach to just assume the offense will be fine if Jayden Daniels stays healthy in 2026. Washington has a laundry list of issues on the defensive side, especially at edge rusher. Finding a game-wrecking pass rusher should be atop the priority list this offseason.

But Daniels could use a pass-friendly tight end and a playmaker in the backfield. Jacory Croskey-Merritt showed flashes in his rookie year, but he was too inconsistent as a starting running back. And if Zach Ertz returns to Washington, he might be more of a mentor for the younger players than a full-time playmaker.

