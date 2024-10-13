Nicolson Outshines Briton Chapman In A Remarkable Bout
By Isaac Nyamungu
Skye Nicolson emerged victorious winning the first women's world title bout in Saudi Arabia when she unanimously outpointed Raven Chapman at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh. Australia's Skye Nicolson retained her WBC featherweight title with a resounding unanimous decision win against the UK's Raven Chapman.
Nicolson provided a convincing performance that was compensated with a wide unanimous decision in her favour. The 29-year-old was in full flow, attacking her rival apart with some tremendous counter-punching. Throughout the week building up to their clash Chapman had maintained Nicolson was making a false show of confidence.
Nicolson (12-0, 1 KO) didn’t have any aorta of trouble in the fight, since she entered into the ring and got her timing down, she was rather conveniently out-boxing Chapman (9-1, 2 KO), which replicates in the scores of 98-92, 98-92, and 99-91 from the ringside judges. Thus, making history as the first women's world title fight in Saudi Arabia, Nicolson was a class above on the way to the win.
Nicolson, won the unoccupied WBC belt in April this year and has so far defended it twice, staying focused as she appears to become at least one of the faces of women’s boxing for the conceivable future.
The fight took place on the undercard of the undisputed light-heavyweight bout between Artur Beterbiev alongside Dmitry Bivol - was the first of its kind, female world-title clash to happen in Saudi Arabia.
Nicolson outspreads her undefeated record to 12 straight pro victories, while Chapman is beaten for the first time in her 10th match.
"There's still so much more to go. I'm excited. We're still scratching the surface," Nicolson said.
Chapman, 30, was a solid challenger on paper and gave this her best shot, though Nicolson’s skills are going to be hard-hitting for anyone to beat.
Nicolson has opted to using “Future Undisputed” as her nickname, it seems, and could have her sights set on Amanda Serrano next year. Serrano holds the WBA, IBF, and WBO titles at featherweight, and will be challenging Katie Taylor for Taylor’s undisputed super lightweight championship on Nov. 15.