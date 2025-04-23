Nigel Benn Hints Canelo Alvarez’s Next Opponent Was No Match for Conor Benn In Sparring
Conor Benn is set for the biggest fight of his career as he takes on Chris Eubank Jr this weekend at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The fight takes place on April 26. It's time to settle the score in a family feud.
Nigel Benn and Chris Eubank Sr, fathers of this weekend's contestants, fought twice in the 90s. Eubank Sr took Benn's WBO middleweight title with a win in the first fight while the second ended in a split draw.
Conor Benn and Chris Eubank Jr was previously scheduled for a clash in October 2022, but the former failed a drug test and the fight was called off three days ahead of the date. There has been a bitter build-up to the contest which many believe is the biggest in the history of British boxing.
Benn held his training camp in Spain ahead of the grudge match. He trained with Denzel Bentley, Ramtin Musah, Bruno Surace, and Canelo Alvarez's next opponent William Scull. Scull is the IBF super middleweight champion and the Cuban challenges Alvarez for the undisputed throne on May 3.
Conor Benn's father Nigel Benn has now suggested that his son got the better of Scull and co. in sparring. He told The Ring:
I'm so excited, when you hear what he done to the sparring partners, who are meant to be super-middleweights but they're more like light-heavy, Conor was just on fire, I'll mention the names on Tuesday or Wednesday. We're talking about [a] world class, world champion, who's fighting the week after Conor.
Nigel Benn thinks Chris Eubank Jr won't be able to handle the ferocity his son will bring to the ring. He added:
Once [Eubank Jr] sees the power and the ferocity...if I tell you what he's been doing to those middleweights and super-middleweights and light-heavies... mate, they had their hands full with my son, he's just an animal.
The build-up to Chris Eubank Jr vs Conor Benn has been heated. The situation worsened when Eubank Jr slapped Benn with an egg. However, Nigel Benn reckons it's not aggression, rather passion and determination in his son's mind heading into the fight.
