NYPD’S Nisa Rodriguez Receives Prestigious Honors from Two Boxing Halls of Fame
By Mohamed Bahaa
Nisa Rodriguez, a New York City police officer and accomplished boxer, will be recognized with the Prospect of the Year Award by both the New York State Boxing Hall of Fame (NYSBHOF) and the International Women’s Boxing Hall of Fame (IWBHOF). This prestigious honor will be presented at the 12th Annual Induction Ceremony, taking place on Sunday, September 15th, at Russo’s on the bay in Howard Beach, New York.
Rodriguez, who boasts a professional record of 2-0, has already made a name for herself as a three-time gold medalist in the National Golden Gloves Championship. Her dedication to boxing, combined with her commitment to her role as a police officer, makes her a standout figure in the world of sports.
“Being selected as the New York State Boxing Hall of Fame Prospect of the Year as a woman is a prestigious honor that signifies recognition of exceptional talent, hard work, and potential in the sport,” said Rodriguez. “For a New Yorker, it highlights not only personal achievements, but also represents a proud moment for the local community and the rich history of boxing in New York. This recognition can serve as a powerful motivation and opens doors to further opportunities in the sport.”
A Celebrated Figure in Women's Boxing
In addition to her recognition by the NYSBHOF, Rodriguez will be honored at a special event titled “Women Cops Who Box” in Las Vegas on April 4th, as part of the IWBHOF’s two-day celebration. This event acknowledges the unique contributions of female boxers who also serve in law enforcement.
Rodriguez will share this honor with nine other distinguished women, including Kathy Williams, Alex Love, Melanie Costa, Melinda Cooper, Stephanie Han, Kyana Williams, Terri Moss, Tracy Byrd, and Anne Marie Carrizales. The tribute will culminate in the “Night of Stars 2” semi-formal dinner, where the IWBHOF's Class of 2025 will be inducted.
Beyond her achievements in the ring, Rodriguez has an impressive track record. She is an eight-time New York Daily News Golden Gloves champion, six-time Metro Championships winner, and a two-time Empire State and Caribbean and Central Americano gold medalist. Her career as a New York City police officer spans two years, during which she has worked in the rapid response unit, focusing on crimes involving adolescents and supporting homicide victims' families.
Nisa Rodriguez's dual recognition by two esteemed boxing halls of fame underscores her significant impact on the sport and her community. Her achievements serve as an inspiration to many, proving that with determination and hard work, success is attainable both inside and outside the ring. As she continues to break barriers, Rodriguez remains a testament to the power of perseverance and dedication in pursuing one’s passions.