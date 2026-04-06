O'Shaquie Foster to Defend WBC 130-Pound Title Against Raymond Ford

The long-awaited matchup is finally here.

Following O'Shaquie Foster's dominant, unanimous-decision win over Stephen "Coolboy" Fulton in December 2025, he has been going back and forth on social media with junior lightweight contender Raymond Ford.

After months of talking, Mike Coppinger announced that Foster is officially set to fight Ford on May 30, just over 100 miles from Foster's hometown of Orange, Texas. The fight will be broadcast on DAZN.

O’Shaquie Foster will defend his WBC junior lightweight title vs. Raymond Ford on May 30 in Houston, sources tell @ringmagazine.



The bout will air live on DAZN. Should be an excellent fight. Ford No. 2 in The Ring’s ratings at 130 and coming off impressive win over Fulton. Ford… pic.twitter.com/V08PfGYt3E — Mike Coppinger (@MikeCoppinger) April 6, 2026

Foster has been campaigning for a big fight on social media, also calling out WBC 140-pound champion Shakur Stevenson and former WBA 130-pound champion Lamont Roach Jr.

Ford most recently called out Foster on March 23, saying, "he don't wanna talk about them offers."

"Lol & you wonder why everybody call you the son son/dollar store version of ya pops boy," Foster replied. "You stay coming to a grown man defense every chance you get, chill yo goofy ass out we waiting on yo side/matchroom it’s you or Shakur Stevenson, which ever come first, lil boy!"

lol & you wonder why everybody call you the son son/dollar store version of ya pops boy you stay coming to a grown man defense every chance you get chill yo goofy ass out we waiting on yo side/matchroom it’s you or @ShakurStevenson which ever come first lil boy! https://t.co/qvhEGwPj6h — S H⚡️C K (@OshaquieFoster) March 24, 2026

Ford is ranked sixth in Ring Magazine's junior lightweight rankings. He's coming off three consecutive wins, most recently defeating Abraham Nova in Riyadh in August 2025.

O'Shaquie Foster vs Raymond Ford fight is months in the making

O'Shaquie Foster and Raymond Ford have been "beefing" on social media for months, but the targeted attacks go further than that. In an interview with Boxing News back in September, Foster called out Ford for a fight before he even stepped in the ring with Stephen Fulton.

“I think he just wanted to call out the best guy [at 130lbs], but really, he didn’t want to make nothing happen." O'Shaquie Foster

“Eddie Hearn ain’t said my name once, but then you see this dude [Ford] always calling my name," Foster added. "Somebody’s not telling the truth, because if Eddie Hearn is his promoter, he would openly say that he’s trying to make the fight between me and [Ford]."

The two fighters then met in person at the fight between Emanuel Navarrete and Eduardo "Sugar" Núñez in Glendale, Arizona, on February 28. They got into an altercation ringside, going face-to-face for over a minute.

Ford later spoke to Ring Magazine about their confrontation, again calling out Foster for a fight.

"No, I don't think so," Ford said when asked if he believed Foster would be interested in a fight. "I don't think he's got many options right now."

"I just felt his energy was like nervous energy," Ford added. "It wasn't nothing like how he be on social media."