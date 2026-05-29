O'Shaquie Foster vs Raymond Ford Odds & Prediction

O'Shaquie Foster (24-3) headlines a fight card in his native Texas for the second consecutive outing when he puts the WBC super featherweight title on the line against Raymond Ford (18-1-1) on Saturday night.

Foster, 32, returns five months after a unanimous decision win over Stephen Fulton that occurred at 135 pounds due to the latter missing weight. Now riding a two-fight win streak, Foster returns to his natural weight class to face Ford in his hometown.

Ford, 27, enters his first 130-pound title fight riding a three-fight win streak since moving up in weight at the end of 2024. 'Savage' is coming off a unanimous decision win over former title challenger Abraham Nova, whom Foster previously beat in February 2024.

Raymond Ford | Joseph Hammond

Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.

O'Shaquie Foster vs. Raymond Ford moneyline odds

O'Shaquie Foster: -176

Raymond Ford: +138

Over 11.5 Rounds: -450

Under 11.5 Rounds: +300

O'Shaquie Foster vs. Raymond Ford method of victory

O'Shaquie Foster by KO/TKO: +500

O'Shaquie Foster by decision: -105

Raymond Ford by KO/TKO: +600

Raymond Ford by decision: +210

O'Shaquie Foster vs. Raymond Ford prediction

Following a string of three consecutive split decisions, Foster came out with a noticeably more aggressive fight style in his most recent win over Stephen Fulton to cement his current title reign. The 32-year-old is still not going to impress anyone with his power, but he showed off a new layer in his game by completely shutting down Fulton, whom he out-landed 191 to 56, according to Compubox.

Foster now faces another technician in Ford, whose only career loss came by split decision against the wild Nick Ball. Foster and Ford share many similarities in their approaches in that they both want to pick their shots from the outside and manipulate the distance with their footwork.

However, as Fulton figured out over 12 long rounds, trying to out-box Foster on the outskirts is much easier said than done. The Houston native is an expert at using every inch of his length to force his opponents to fight at his range.

Foster will be two inches taller and have a three-inch reach advantage over Ford. His distance management will force Ford into an unfamiliar role of being the aggressor, which he has never had to do before in his career. Ford already has a bad habit of over-extending on his jab at times, which creates counter opportunities that Foster will capitalize on.

With his hometown roaring behind him, Foster has every incentive to continue the uptick in aggression he showed against Fulton. Ford will have to show a new wrinkle in his game to win this fight, but he will fall short on the scorecards.

Prediction: O'Shaquie Foster by decision

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