Boxing Tonight (5/30/26): Cards, Start Times & How To Watch Every Fight Tonight

It's a massive day for boxing fans with some major fights taking place across the globe.

Starting in Russia, Dmitry Bivol will make his return from injury in Yekaterinburg against Michael Eifert. Bivol last boxed in February 2025, defeating Artur Beterbiev by majority decision in Riyadh. It's been a long layoff for Eifert, who last stepped in the ring back in August 2024, defeating Carlos Eduardo Jimenez by 2nd round knockout.

Over in the United Kingdom, Adam Azim takes on Steve Claggett, while in the United States, Texas will play host to two cards — one in Houston and another in El Paso.

O’Shaquie Foster and Raymond Ford headline the card in Houston. Foster last battled Stephen Fulton in December 2025, earning a unanimous decision win. Meanwhile, Ford last fought in August 2025, defeating Abraham Nova via unanimous decision.

Holly Holm | Matt Ferris / Most Valuable Promotions

In El Paso, the main card is headlined by two main event title fights — Stephanie Han vs Holly Holm and Amanda Serrano vs Cheyenne Hanson.

Here's every fight in boxing tonight, including the fight cards, start times, and how to watch.

Dmitry Bivol vs Michael Eifert

Dmitry Bivol vs Michael Eifert (12 rounds for Bivol's WBA and IBF light heavyweight titles)

Mukhammad Shekhov vs Yerny Betancourt (12 rounds, junior featherweight)

Vadim Tukov vs Sebastian Horacio Papeschi (12 rounds, middleweight)

Sergey Lubkovich vs Michael King (10 rounds, welterweight)

Vsevolod Shumkov vs Christian Antonio Olivo Barreda (10 rounds, featherweight)

Nikita Zon vs Nahuel Gonzalo Garcia (10 rounds, super middleweight)

Sharabutdin Ataev vs Saipaier Rouzi (8 rounds, light heavyweight)

Gor Khachatryan vs Valery Oganisyan (6 rounds, junior welterweight)

Konstantin Mishechkin vs Oleg Misiura (6 rounds, super middleweight)

Matvey Dotsenko vs Shugaib Nasrullaev (6 rounds, junior middleweight)

Sergey Manzhuev vs German Skobenko (6 rounds, heavyweight)

Time: 12 p.m. EST (main event ringwalk approximately 4 p.m. EST)

Watch: DAZN

Location: UGMK Arena in Yekaterinburg, Russia

Adam Azim vs Steve Claggett

Adam Azim vs Steve Claggett (12 rounds, junior welterweight)

Juergen Uldedaj vs Muhsin Cason (12 rounds, cruiserweight)

Fran Hennessy vs Aurora De Persio (10 rounds, women's bantamweight)

Joel Kodua vs Will Harrison (10 rounds, welterweight)

Ergal Elezaj vs Dan Garber (6 rounds, heavyweight)

Abdul Khan vs Liam Fitzmaurice (4 rounds, featherweight)

Vijayraj Karia vs Juan Alberto Batista (4 rounds, bantamweight)

Saqib Mehmood vs Simas Volosinas (4 rounds, lightweight)

Derrick Osadolor vs Ryan Labourn (4 rounds, heavyweight)

Oscar McCracken vs Steven Wallace (4 rounds, welterweight)

Time: 3:30 p.m. EST (Main event ringwalks approximately 4:30 p.m. EST)

Watch: DAZN

Location: OVO Arena Wembley in Wembley, United Kingdom

“I’m ready to take over!” 🥷



Adam Azim is fully focused on putting on a clinical performance and making a statement for the BBC audience tuning in 💥#AzimClaggett | BBC Two | May 30th | OVO Arena Wembley pic.twitter.com/J8GeU8MPfQ — BOXXER (@boxxer) May 29, 2026

O’Shaquie Foster vs Raymond Ford

O'Shaquie Foster vs Raymond Ford (12 rounds for Foster's WBC junior lightweight title)

Charlie Sheehy vs Jaret Gonzalez Quiroz (10 rounds, lightweight)

Omari Jones vs Alan Sanchez (8 rounds, junior middleweight)

Frank Espinoza vs Bryce Blackwell (6 rounds, middleweight)

Julian Montalvo vs Maximus Moya (6 rounds, junior lightweight)

Jahyden Franklin Britton vs Najee West (6 rounds, super middleweight)

Miguel Flores vs Javon Woodard Jr (4 rounds, featherweight)

Zaquin Moses vs Travis Crawford (6 rounds, junior lightweight)

Time: 8 p.m. EST (main event ringwalk approximately 11 p.m. EST)

Watch: DAZN

Location: Fertitta Center in Houston, Texas

Stephanie Han vs Holly Holm (MVPW-03)

Stephanie Han vs Holly Holm (10 rounds for Han's WBA lightweight title)

Title fight: Amanda Serrano vs Cheyenne Hanson (10 rounds for Serrano's WBA and WBO featherweight titles)

Desley Robinson vs Mary Spencer (10 rounds for Robinson's WBO and IBF middleweight titles)

Lourdes Juarez vs Yokasta Valle (10 rounds for Juarez's WBC junior flyweight title)

Yesica Nery Plata vs Brook Sibrian (8 rounds, junior flyweight)

Nazarena Romero vs Maria Salinas (8 rounds, junior featherweight)

Alexis Chaparro vs Edward Ulloa Diaz (8 rounds, middleweight)

Alexander James Gueche vs Joshua Montoya (8 rounds, junior featherweight)

Albina Moldazhanova vs Claudia Fernanda Herrera Lopez (6 rounds, junior welterweight)

Miranda Reyes vs Camilla Panatta (8 rounds, junior lightweight)

Elise Soto vs Thalia Joseline Limon (4 rounds, featherweight)

Time: 9 p.m. EST (main event ringwalk approximately 11 p.m. EST)

Watch: ESPN (main card) / ESPN+ (prelims) / Sky Sports+ (UK)

Location: El Paso County Coliseum in El Paso, Texas

Francisco Rodriguez Jr vs Angelino Cordova

Francisco Rodriguez Jr vs Angelino Cordova (12 rounds, flyweight)

Brayan Leon Salgado vs Andres Martinez (8 rounds, super middleweight)

Kevin Andres Mosquera Quintero vs Renny Viamonte Mastrapa (6 rounds, junior welterweight)

Adrian Vargas vs Jose Edgardo Perdomo (6 rounds, welterweight)

Time: 9 p.m. EST

Watch: FIGHT. TV

Location: Town and Country Hotel in San Diego, California