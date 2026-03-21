Obscurity to Opportunity: Arslanbek Makhmudov Steps Into The Netflix Spotlight

Arslanbek Makhmudov is a humble giant focused on family, faith and fighting. Makhmudov spoke to KO On SI as he ended the month of Ramadan, a holy month of fasting and prayer for Muslims.

He altered his training schedule to accommodate the needs of fasting and often broke his fast with a favorite meal of fish.

He is a product of the Caucasus, a mountainous region contested for centuries between the Ottoman, Russian, and the Persian empires. His native republic of North Ossetia has produced fighters hardened by geography and history, including current WBA champion Murat Gassiev (31–2, 24 KOs).

The Canadian-based heavyweight has caught a big Kahuna in his next fight. He is set to face former heavyweight champion Tyson Fury (37-2-1, 34 KOs) on April 11th in London, United Kingdom.

Tyson Fury vs Arslanbek Makhmudov

Tyson Fury | IMAGO / PA Images

“This fight happened because of His Excellency Turki Al Sheikh and I am very thankful,” Makhmudov said, referencing the Saudi official who is a towering presence in boxing in the current era and the driver behind Riyadh Season.

For Makhmudov, it’s the highest-profile fight of his career thus far. Some boxing commentators think that Makhmudov is not a credible enough opponent for Fury. Critics point to his two losses, but both require additional context.

Makhmudov's first loss was to Agit Kabayel (27-0, 19 KOs), one of the most brutal heavyweight body punchers of all time. Kabayel is boxing’s lumberjack, and he attacks the trunk to make the tree fall. It’s a tough style to prepare for and go up against.

Tyson Fury struggled against some teller men including Deontay Wilder and Otto Wallin | IMAGO / Sportimage

Makhmudov's other loss was to Guido Vianello. Vianello (14-3-1) is the best Italian heavyweight of this century, which is about all we can say about him. However, Makhmudov's cut changed the trajectory of the fight, leading to the stoppage. Perhaps Vianello would have found another way to win, but that is unclear.

Makhmudov, who is 6' 6", is an underdog against Fury, who struggled at times against other tall fighters. Physically, Makhmudov looks straight out of central casting for a boxing film. One could imagine him in a minor role in a Netflix blockbuster.

But Makhmudov has little interest in fame. He says taking too many photos with fans can make him nervous, and traveling the world with his family is one of his favorite pastimes.

“In my republic, people know me,” he said. “I don’t need more than that. Too much fame—it’s not for me.”