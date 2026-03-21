Obscurity to Opportunity: Arslanbek Makhmudov Steps Into The Netflix Spotlight
Arslanbek Makhmudov is a humble giant focused on family, faith and fighting. Makhmudov spoke to KO On SI as he ended the month of Ramadan, a holy month of fasting and prayer for Muslims.
He altered his training schedule to accommodate the needs of fasting and often broke his fast with a favorite meal of fish.
He is a product of the Caucasus, a mountainous region contested for centuries between the Ottoman, Russian, and the Persian empires. His native republic of North Ossetia has produced fighters hardened by geography and history, including current WBA champion Murat Gassiev (31–2, 24 KOs).
The Canadian-based heavyweight has caught a big Kahuna in his next fight. He is set to face former heavyweight champion Tyson Fury (37-2-1, 34 KOs) on April 11th in London, United Kingdom.
Tyson Fury vs Arslanbek Makhmudov
“This fight happened because of His Excellency Turki Al Sheikh and I am very thankful,” Makhmudov said, referencing the Saudi official who is a towering presence in boxing in the current era and the driver behind Riyadh Season.
For Makhmudov, it’s the highest-profile fight of his career thus far. Some boxing commentators think that Makhmudov is not a credible enough opponent for Fury. Critics point to his two losses, but both require additional context.
Makhmudov's first loss was to Agit Kabayel (27-0, 19 KOs), one of the most brutal heavyweight body punchers of all time. Kabayel is boxing’s lumberjack, and he attacks the trunk to make the tree fall. It’s a tough style to prepare for and go up against.
Makhmudov's other loss was to Guido Vianello. Vianello (14-3-1) is the best Italian heavyweight of this century, which is about all we can say about him. However, Makhmudov's cut changed the trajectory of the fight, leading to the stoppage. Perhaps Vianello would have found another way to win, but that is unclear.
Makhmudov, who is 6' 6", is an underdog against Fury, who struggled at times against other tall fighters. Physically, Makhmudov looks straight out of central casting for a boxing film. One could imagine him in a minor role in a Netflix blockbuster.
But Makhmudov has little interest in fame. He says taking too many photos with fans can make him nervous, and traveling the world with his family is one of his favorite pastimes.
“In my republic, people know me,” he said. “I don’t need more than that. Too much fame—it’s not for me.”
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Joseph Hammond is a veteran sports journalist with extensive experience covering world championship fights across three continents. He has interviewed legendary champions such as Julio César Chávez, Manny Pacquiao, Floyd Mayweather, Gennady Golovkin, Oscar De La Hoya, and Bernard Hopkins, among many others. He reported ringside for KO On SI in 2024 for the Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk bout in Riyadh - the first undisputed heavyweight championship in 24 years.Follow TheJosephH