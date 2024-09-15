Ohara Davies Vs. Adam Azim Contest Is Set For 19th October
By Isaac Nyamungu
It is now clear that the two contenders are set for a clash on Saturday, October 19th. Adam Azim alongside Ohara Davies will be out for an explosive lightweight bout at the Copper Box Arena in London.
Ohara Davies has warned that his contest with Azim Adam would ‘the stupidest move.’ Davies, who is a past British and Commonwealth title holder, resumes to the clash with a point to prove. This follows his unsuccessful trial at the WBA Interim Super Lightweight crown. Further, he has to secure an opportunity to resurface back into the world title contention.
Besides, Davies is supposed to bounce back following WBA Interim title defeat, which he lost to Ismael Barroso. However, he has a history in boxing and more professional experience compared to the unbeaten Adam Azim. Moreover, Ohara is regarded to be having a heavy punching prowess.
"If he loses the fight it's a very bad loss,” Davies said in a presser.
The British rivals are expected to go toe-to-toe in a greatly-charged clash. Adam Azim is perceived as one of the promising British boxer and he is prepared to step up. He has one of the brightest prospects on matters boxing in Britain. Having attained and defended the European Title in record time, Adam Azim subjects his undisputed record on the line. This follows his attempt to continue with his impressive boxing career trajectory and demonstrate he is ready to confront and counter the biggest names in the category.
"We don't need anyone else to talk about. This is a big fight itself," Adam Azim himself said while tranquilly neutralizing the tension.
"I've known Ohara for a long time but when you get into that ring, it's all down to business," he continued.
"We can all be respectful after this. To sell the fight, us two like this talking sells the fight. Our names are big as it is," he noted.
Azim and Davies are known to each other at personal level for several years, in fact, they both held the press conference at the Peacock gym where they first trained together. Both boxers commenced their boxing careers at East iconic Peacock Gym in London. Azim, who is a prodigious young talent, solely depend on Davies who, ten years older than him, was already molding a fearsome reputation on the amateur circuit.