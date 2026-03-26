Oleksandr Usyk Names Surprising Heavyweight as Hardest Puncher

In what could be seen as a surprising matchup, Oleksandr Usyk is set to take on kickboxing star Rico Verhoeven in the hopes of defending his WBC World Heavyweight title.

Despite also holding the IBF and WBA belts, only the WBC strap will be on the line for the Ukrainian's voluntary defense.

Verhoeven will be the least experienced traditional boxer that Usyk has ever faced as a professional, as the Dutch kickboxer has just one professional bout in the square circle.

Usyk's resume to this point in his career has been filled with world champions and unbeaten stars. However, in terms of punching power, one seems to stand above the rest.

Derek Chisora is the hardest-punching boxer Oleksandr has faced

Derek Chisora | IMAGO / PA Images

In a recent interview with the Daily Mail, 39-year-old Usyk was asked to name the five hardest punchers he has faced as a boxer.

Murat Gassiev earned the fifth-best spot on the list. Usyk faced the Russian in enemy territory as they squared off in Moscow, earning a unanimous decision victory to retain his cruiserweight crown.

The opponent from his prior fight to Gassiev was his fourth choice, as Mairis Briedis was given the nod by Usyk.

In third place was notable rival Tyson Fury, whom Usyk defeated on two occasions in 2024.

Named in second place was the hardest-punching boxer Usyk has faced as a professional, Derek Chisora. Usyk has mentioned on several occasions that Chisora gave him one of the toughest fights of his career, as 'Del Boy' was the Ukrainian's second heavyweight fight.

The number one choice for Usyk was not a boxer, nor a human, but horses, as he named the hardest puncher he has ever encountered. Previously, in a face-to-face with Dubois, Usyk claimed that being kicked by a horse when he was younger was the most painful blow he had ever endured.

Although Usyk's bout vs Chisora was scored in his favor, Chisora stole numerous rounds from Usyk. The judges scored the bout 115-113, 115-113, and 117-112.

It has also been mentioned on a number of occasions by Usyk that he would be open to a rematch with Chisora. After defeating Daniel Dubois for the second time in 2025, Chisora was one of the names mentioned by Usyk in his post-fight press conference.

Should Chisora be victorious in his upcoming bout against Deontay Wilder, the Englishman and the Ukrainian could cross paths once again.