Canelo Alvarez Tells Carl Froch How Much Longer He’ll Fight After Terence Crawford
Canelo Alvarez is one of the best pound-for-pound boxers in the world. Throughout his career, the Mexican has faced superstars like Floyd Mayweather, Miguel Cotto, Shane Mosley, and more. He is a four weight world champion and has held the undisputed title twice at super middleweight.
Canelo is now set to take on Terence Crawford on September 13, putting his undisputed super middleweight title on the line. There have been rumors that Alvarez might hang up the gloves regardless of the outcome of the Crawford bout, and Eddie Hearn has previously suggested the same.
Carl Froch recently questioned Canelo on how long he plans to continue his career, and judging by the 34-year-old's answer, it doesn't seem like he plans to retire immediately. Instead, he is looking to continue until the age of around 37, as he's previously stated. Alvarez said:
I feel great. I always say like 37-year-old, I am gone from boxing. So, we'll see. But that's my idea. It's a good age, enjoy everything and do my other business.
Canelo Alvarez has achieved it all in boxing and a win against Terence Crawford would add another massive feather to his bulging cap. Canelo is also one of the biggest draws in the sport, which has enabled him to amass a massive net worth of $250 million through his fights and other ventures.
The Crawford fight could end up being the hottest ticket in boxing this year. What comes after that, we'll just need to wait and see. The boxing faithful have wanted to see Canelo take on David Benavidez in addition to having a rematch against Dmitry Bivol. Judging by his retirement answer, there might still be time for that.
