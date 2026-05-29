Oleksandr Usyk's Team Finally Respond to Controversial Rico Verhoeven Stoppage

Oleksandr Usyk once again produced magic this past weekend against an unknown quantity in Rico Verhoeven, stopping the Dutch kickboxing legend in the 11th round to retain his WBC heavyweight title.

But controversy has followed the stoppage.

Verhoeven was given next to no chance in this fight, as Usyk was heralded as the king of the heavyweights in boxing. And while Verhoeven is a heavyweight kickboxing legend, he had only a 1-0 professional boxing record with one KO in 2014.

Rico Verhoeven | IMAGO / ANP

Fans and pundits alike have been debating if the stoppage was before or after the bell, or if it was even necessary at all, as Verhoeven, in the eyes of many, was in a commanding lead going into the 11th round. The actual scorecards were a majority draw until that point, with one scorecard having Verhoeven up by one.

Usyk could not quite figure out the wide, hunched stance of the bigger man and found himself boxing uncomfortably on the back foot, getting caught more than we are used to seeing. But as is the nature and extraordinary ability of 'The Cat', he found the perfect shot in the dying seconds of the 11th round and put Verhoeven down.

Usyk's team director gives his verdict

Oleksandr Usyk wins | IMAGO / Middle East Images

The Dutchman returned to his feet but looked unsteady and the referee called an end to the fight just after the bell. Most believed Verhoeven had earned the right to see the 12th and final round. Usyk's team director, Sergey Lapin, in an interview with BetPack, saw things differently and credited the referee for making the 'professional' decision.

“The referee did his job and protected Rico’s health. It was the right and professional moment to stop the fight. People need to understand one thing: at this level, one extra punch can affect a fighter’s entire future and health.

“The fight was already moving toward a very difficult ending for Rico. If the referee had allowed it to continue, the ending could have been much more brutal and dangerous.”

What's next for Usyk and Verhoeven?

There have been calls for a rematch, including from Verhoeven himself. If there is to be one, however, it won't be next, as the WBC, which sanctioned the fight, is enforcing Usyk's mandatory challenger next, the interim belt holder, Agit Kabayel, or he could face being stripped.

It looks as though Verhoeven is not done with boxing and intends to pursue a rematch and explore fights with other top heavyweights, or, as stated by MVP co-founder Nakisa Bidarian, fight former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou.