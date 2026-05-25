Rico Verhoeven Trainer Reveals Referee's Jarring Post-Fight Admission

As upset as he is with the result of Rico Verhoeven's WBC title fight against Oleksandr Usyk, Peter Fury understands where referee Mark Lyson is coming from.

As Verhoeven's primary boxing coach, Fury was understandably upset with Lyson's controversial stoppage of the 'Glory in Giza' main event late in the 11th round. Not only did many believe that Verhoeven was not out of the fight, but Lyson actually stepped in right after the bell sounded to end the round.

Lyson comes clean to Peter Fury

Fury revealed that he respectfully confronted Lyson about the stoppage after the fight, to which the referee admitted he did not hear the bell.

"The referee was on the flight with me on the way back," Fury said, via IFL TV on YouTube. "I said, 'You've made a mistake.' And he said to me, which is very important, he said, 'Peter, I didn't hear the bell.' That I believe, because I didn't hear the bell either."

Lyson's timing on the stoppage was part of what made the whole interaction confusing to many watching the fight. Some initially believed that the referee was merely halting the action to acknowledge the end of the round before realizing that the fight was over.

Verhoeven was respectful of the stoppage immediately after the fight, but his opinion changed after watching the replay in the back and realizing that it came after the bell. He confirmed on social media that his team filed an appeal on their way to the airport the next morning.

Turki Alalshikh confirms Usyk-Verhoeven rematch plans

Turki Alalshikh | Victor Fraile-Imagn Images

The controversial finish unsurprisingly sparked rematch rumors, which Turki Alalshikh is fully buying into. As the pseudo-promoter of Usyk's last four fights, Alalshikh confirmed he wants the champion to unify the belts with Agit Kabayel next before rematching Verhoeven in 2027.

Like most fans, Alalshikh admitted after the fight that he believed the stoppage was premature. His immediate statement said he believed that Verhoeven was up three rounds entering the 11th frame.

The Usyk-Kabayel matchup has clearly already been in the works as the plan for Usyk after his detour with Verhoeven. Alalshikh teased Usyk's next fight at Hagia Sophia in Turkey, but he also teased the fight against Kabayel in Germany. Kabayel also watched 'Glory in Giza' ringside before hopping into the ring for a brief and untimely post-fight promo with Usyk.

Alalshikh initially teased the fight in Turkey for 2027, meaning that any potential Usyk-Verhoeven rematch might have to wait a full year. Usyk, who turns 40 in January 2027, has only fought once per year in six of the last seven calendar years.