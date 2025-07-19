Boxing

Oleksandr Usyk vs Daniel Dubois 2 Odds, Prediction & How To Watch

Odds, prediction, how to watch, and more for Oleksandr Usyk vs Daniel Dubois 2.

Apratim Banerjee

Oleksandr Usyk and Daniel Dubois rematch tonight at Wembley Stadium. The winner will walk away as the undisputed heavyweight champion, which Usyk can now become twice.

The Ukrainian won the controversial first fight via ninth round stoppage. While he touched canvas once, the shot from Dubois was deemed an illegal low blow, which remains a burning debate.

It's time to settle the score once and for all. The undisputed heavyweight title being on the line further magnifies the importance of the fight. Having already beaten Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua twice, Usyk (23-0-0, 14 KOs) is looking to do the double against another heavyweight.

Hard hitting Dubois (22-2-0, 21 KOs) is on a three fight knockout streak since their first fight, beating Jarrell Miller, Filip Hrgovic, and Anthony Joshua. 'Dynamite' is looking to pull off a major upset and hand Usyk his first loss.

Ahead of the rematch, let's have a look at the odds and prediction courtesy of Draftkings.

Usyk vs Dubois 2 moneyline odds

Moneyline: Usyk -300, Dubois +235

Usyk vs Dubois 2 knockout odds

KO/TKO/DQ: Usyk +115, Dubois +350

Usyk vs Dubois 2 decision odds

Decision: Usyk +200, Dubois +1000

Usyk vs Dubois 2 total rounds

Total rounds: 9.5 (Over -125, Under -110)

Usyk vs Dubois 2 prediction

Oleksandr Usyk is as masterful as they come and has shown very few chinks in his armor. However, the body might be a soft spot for the Ukrainian. He has been hurt there before and Dubois' shot in the first fight remains a topic of discussion.

That said, Usyk recovers strongly, as was evident in his rematch against Joshua, where he bounced back after finding himself in trouble. Usyk is also crafty and has the skills needed to make adjustments during the fight to get the job done.

Dubois is on a career high and brutalized Joshua like never before in his last outing. He is brimming with confidence and is looking to avenge the defeat against Usyk. Dubois, though, can wilt under pressure, and did so in his defeats against Usyk and Joe Joyce.

While 27, he is 11 years younger than Usyk, and the Ukrainian's experience could turn out to be too much. Usyk has arguably has seen better competition throughout his career.

Dubois might get to a thunderous start, but Usyk should weather the storm and eventually establish his authority in the fight, earning a late stoppage yet again, possibly in the tenth round.

Winner: Oleksandr Usyk by knockout

Usyk vs Dubois 2 date

Date: July 19, 2025

Usyk vs Dubois will take plaec on July 19, 2025.

Usyk vs Dubois 2 location

Location: Wembley Stadium, London, United Kingdom

Usyk vs Dubois will take place at Wembley Stadium in London.

Usyk vs Dubois 2 time

Time: 12:30 pm ET (estimated main event ring walk at 4:45 pm EST / 1:45 pm PST)

Usyk vs Dubois 2 how to watch

TV/Stream: DAZN PPV (Worldwide)

Usyk vs Dubois can be streamed on DAZN PPV.

Usyk vs Dubois card

Oleksandr Usyk vs Daniel Dubois 2- Undisputed heavyweight title

Lawrence Okolie vs Kevin Lerena- WBC silver heavyweight title

Lewis Edmondson vs Daniel Lapin- IBF light heavyweight intercontinental and WBA light heavyweight continental titles

