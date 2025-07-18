Boxing

Manny Pacquiao vs Mario Barrios Betting Odds, Prediction & How To Watch

Odds and prediction for Pacquiao vs Barrios.

One of the most anticipated fights of the 2025 boxing calendar is taking place on July 19, when the 46-year-old boxing legend Manny Pacquiao is returning to the ring to face off against reigning WBC welterweight champion Mario Barrios.

In what is the busiest night for boxing this summer so far, the fight that's getting the most attention (at least in the United States) is this Pacquiao vs Barrios showdown, mainly because there are so many question marks heading into it. Fans are keen (and somewhat nervous) to see what form Pacquiao is in, especially given that he has been gone from the sport for so long.

While most agree that Barrios is a relatively beatable champion, he's also an extremely solid boxer who could pose major problems for the Pac-Man. What's for sure is that Pacquiao has put in a ton of work this camp, and his entire team seems confident that he has turned over every stone, to so speak, to put his best foot forward in attempting to capture his 13th world title.

Pacquiao is entering this fight with a 62-8-2 professional record, which includes 39 KO victories. Barrios, on the other hand, boasts a 29-2-1 record that includes 18 KO wins. While he doesn't have the same experience and pedigree as Pacquiao, he has youth on his side.

These multiple question marks are what make this bout so fascinating from a betting perspective. With that in mind, let's have a look at the odds and prediction for Pacquiao vs Barrios this weekend.

Manny Pacquiao vs Mario Barrios moneyline odds

Moneyline: Manny Pacquiao +210, Mario Barrios -275

Manny Pacquiao vs Mario Barrios knockout odds

KO/TKO/DQ: Manny Pacquiao +500, Mario Barrios +135

Manny Pacquiao vs Mario Barrios decision odds

Decision: Manny Pacquiao +500, Mario Barrios +200

Manny Pacquiao vs Mario Barrios prediction

Age-related concerns aside, Manny Pacquiao is going to have to overcome a significant reach advantage if he has a chance of beating Barrios. While Pacquiao could feasibly have a power advantage, he's almost certainly going to need to absorb punches from Barrios (especially jabs) to get within range.

Pacquiao could negate some of this damage if his legendary fluid footwork shows itself once again. But that's where his age comes into question, as speed (specifically foot-speed) is one of the first things that goes for a boxer. And those who have watched him fight in recent years can tell that he's not as fast as he once was.

If Barrios fights a smart fight, sticks with his jab, works the ring well, and doesn't get drawn into a firefight with Pacquiao, he should be able to secure a relatively smooth decision victory, thus retaining his welterweight belt.

Winner: Mario Barrios by unanimous decision.

Pacquiao vs Barrios card

Manny Pacquiao vs Mario Barrios (WBC welterweight title)

Sebastian Fundora vs Tim Tszyu (WBC super welterweight title)

Isaac Cruz vs Angel Fierro (Super lightweight)

Brandon Figueroa vs Joet Gonzalez (Featherweight)

Gary Russell Jr vs Hugo Castaneda (Super featherweight_

Pacquiao vs Barrios date

Date: July 19, 2025

How to watch Pacquiao vs Barrios

Stream: Prime Video PPV

Pacquiao vs Barrios start time

Start Time: 8 p.m. ET (Main event start time approx. 11 p.m. ET)

Pacquiao vs Barrios location

Location: MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

