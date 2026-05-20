Derek Chisora Irks Panel With Oleksandr Usyk vs Rico Verhoeven Prediction

Derek Chisora continues to shock the public, as per usual.

While appearing on talkSPORT Boxing with Simon Jordan, Spencer Oliver and Paul Smith, Chisora was asked about his thoughts on the fight between Oleksandr Usyk and Rico Verhoeven, who will face each other on May 23.

Verhoeven competed in GLORY as a kickboxer and is considered one of the greatest kickboxers of all time, but he’s entering the fight on Saturday as a +1360 underdog. This didn’t stop Chisora from shocking the panel and picking the fighter who has been given little to no chance of winning.

Chisora picks Verhoeven to beat Usyk

Rico verhoeven | IMAGO / ANP

"Watch this, I think [Oleksandr] Usyk loses this fight in Egypt." Derek Chisora

“Oh shut up, Derek, no you don’t. You’re just saying that to get a reaction,” Jordan said in response. “That’s what I’m saying. You have your own choices,” Chisora continued. “I’m telling you. I’m not trying to get a rise, I’m telling you.”

Chisora has experience in the ring with Usyk. The former undisputed cruiserweight champion made the transition from cruiserweight to heavyweight in 2019, and Chisora was the second opponent he faced.

“Del Boy” was considered one of Usyk’s toughest opponents during his heavyweight reign, with two of three judges scoring the fight 115-113 in favor of Usyk. If there’s a fighter who can comment on what it would take to dethrone the heavyweight king, it’s Chisora.

Chisora doubles down on prediction

Virtually no analysts or other boxers have picked Verhoeven to win. He only has one fight as a professional boxer, a second-round KO over Janos Finfera in 2014.

Despite this, Chisora was confident that Verhoeven would win, even adding that the 37-year-old could beat him in the ring.

“So Verhoeven would beat you then, right?” Jordan asked Chisora.

“Yeah, maybe. So?” Chisora responded. “But I’m telling you, he’s going to beat Usyk.”

“Really, how does he do that?” Oliver asked Chisora.

“Just hit the guy,” Chisora said with a smirk.

Oleksandr Usyk will be a major favorite in his fight against Rico Verhoeven on Saturday. | IMAGO / PA Images

The other analysts on the panel mostly shrugged off Chisora’s comments, suggesting that he regularly picks underdogs to win in major fights.

“All I’m saying, yeah, is that the kickboxer is going to win, then we’re going to see a rematch and by the time he [Agit Kabayel] gets his shot at the title, he [Usyk] is going to be 45,” Chisora said.

If Usyk takes his first loss at the hands of Rico Verhoeven, the upset would be considered one of the most unexpected in the history of combat sports.