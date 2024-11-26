One Of The Katie Taylor’s Belts May Be Stripped Off After A Change On Scorecard
By Isaac Nyamungu
Katie Taylor has accumulated a jaw-dropping series of belts. However, the Irish boxing superstar could be set to have one of them taken away of her following a message sent to her team.
After a message shared to her team by the WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman that a decision on the matter will soon be taken, Katie Taylor may be forced to surrender one of her belts, despite her triumph over Amanda Serrano.
Irish icon Taylor lately secured a contentious unanimous verdict win over Serrano while clashing on the undercard of Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul. Nonetheless, the 38-year-old boxer is on the verge of relinquishing her WBC lightweight championship, having not fought at 135lbs since her conquest over Karen Elizabeth Carabajal in 2022.
Taylor, who is currently 38 years of age, does not have several fights left before she retires. Her record presently stands at 24 victories, six knockouts and one loss, which was retaliated when she defeated Chantelle Cameron to become a two-weight undisputed champion
Taylor’s win over Serrano is disputed after Claressa re-watched the match, changing the scorecard.
“Now, I put my binoculars on today and watched the fight with these clear lenses that make me get closer to the ring. I thought today Amanda had the bigger shots in the beginning and middle of the fight, but who landed the better shots, who did the countering, who had the better defense? It was Katie Taylor.
I knew the fight was gonna be close, but once the head-butt happened Katie got real smart, kept aiming for the cut throwing big hooks. Amanda’s defense up top was not together – she just walked her down … She was trying but Katie fought off the back foot, countered, circled her. Amanda did not cut off the ring.
I think that Katie won the fight by a hair. It is what it is. I wanted Amanda to win. On this big stage, MVP is putting all this promotion and money behind her, you want to win on these big stages. But, as savage as she is and she fought through a cut and a head-butt, she did not win the fight to me,” wrote Claressa on her social media platform.
However, in a quick rejoinder, Claressa had to say this,
“My girl, I admire you! And you know if I can add anything to my style I’d add your big knock out power, you are awesome. 12, 3 minute rounds [and] you KO Katie! I re-watched the fight and I’d call it a draw,” she noted on her social media account.
Serrano labeled the scorecards as "shady" "I knew it was going to be a little shady, but listen, I came here, I chose to be great," Serrano said. "I went up three divisions. I lost. I dared to be great tonight, and I went up three divisions. I'm the featherweight champion of the world, and I want to be great."