Oraby: The Egyptian Boxer Fighting to Make History in Paris 2024 Olympics
By Mohamed Bahaa
Sports enthusiasts around the world are familiar with the "Rocky" film series, starring the iconic Sylvester Stallone. In a real-life parallel, Egypt places its hopes on a new champion, Abdelrahman Oraby, affectionately known as "The Rock," as he prepares for the upcoming Paris 2024 Olympics.
The Paris 2024 Olympic Games (33rd edition), set to be held in Paris from July 26 to August 11. Representing Egypt in boxing are three athletes: Omar El Awady in the 71 kg category, Abdelrahman Oraby in the 80 kg category, and Yomna Ayad in the 54 kg category.
Historically, Egypt has secured four Olympic medals in boxing. The first was a bronze medal won by AbdelMoneim El-Gendy in Rome 1960. Subsequently, Mohamed El-Sayed and Ahmed Ismail each earned bronze medals, while Mohamed Ali clinched a silver medal at the Athens 2004 Olympics in Greece.
The Journey of Abdelrahman Oraby
Born on October 9th, 1987, in Cairo, Abdelrahman Oraby, now 36, is set to participate in his third consecutive Olympics. His Olympic journey began at the Rio de Janeiro 2016 Olympic Games, where he competed in the 80 kg weight category but was eliminated in the first round.
Oraby returned stronger at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, advancing to the round of 16 before being defeated by British boxer Benjamin Whittaker with a score of 0-5.
After securing a gold medal at the African Qualifiers 2024, Oraby qualified for the Paris 2024 Olympics, aiming for his best performance yet on the Olympic stage.
Abdelrahman Oraby's Achievements:
- (Gold Medal) at the Mediterranean Games in Spain, 2018
- (Silver Medal) at the Military World Games in China, 2019
- (Gold Medal) at the African Games in Morocco, 2019
- (Gold Medal) at the African Championship in Senegal, 2020
- (Bronze Medal) at the African Championship in Mozambique, 2022
- (Gold Medal) at the African Qualifiers for the Paris 2024 Olympics
Upcoming Bout
Abdelrahman Oraby’s first match at the Paris 2024 Olympics is scheduled for Saturday, July 27. As he steps into the ring, the hopes of over 100 million Egyptians will be with him, cheering for their very own "Rocky" to make history.