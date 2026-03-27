Oscar De La Hoya Blasts Vergil Ortiz's Manager in Clapback Thursday Post

The saga between Oscar De La Hoya and Vergil Ortiz Jr. continues to grow.

Ortiz’s promoter, Golden Boy Promotions, won a legal battle in March against the fighter, preventing Ortiz or his manager, Rick Mirigian, from independently negotiating with third parties during arbitration.

The ruling effectively killed any hope of a fight between Vergil Ortiz Jr. and Jaron “Boots” Ennis taking place. The 154-pounder is now out of commission until the legal dispute is finished.

Oscar De La Hoya | IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

In a recent video posted on Oscar De La Hoya’s social media accounts, the CEO of GBP went scorched earth on Mirigian, blaming him for halting the progress in Ortiz’s young career.

The video is part of “Clap Back Thursday,” a series of videos that De La Hoya posts to his social media accounts where he targets well-known figures in boxing.

De La Hoya slams Vergil Ortiz Jr's manager

“I wanted to start with a wellness check on the worst manager in boxing,” De La Hoya said. “Rick Mirigian, everything was taken a trip to s---sville for this snake of a human being. Just a few weeks after a Nevada judge ruled to keep Vergil sidelined, we announced this week that Golden Boy extended our television broadcast partnership with DAZN.”

“Now that he knows, he’s f-----,” he continued. “Rick is suddenly hitting me up and begging me to call him back and fix this … you convinced my fighter to sue me to get out of his contract, now Vergil’s career is f----- because of your terrible advice.”

De La Hoya added that he will not work with a fighter managed by Mirigian for the rest of his career.

What’s Next for Vergil Ortiz Jr.?

Prior to the Nevada judge ruling in favor of Oscar De La Hoya and Golden Boy Promotions, Vergil Ortiz Jr. was set to sign a three-fight deal with Matchroom and Eddie Hearn.

After the ruling, however, Ortiz is seemingly stuck. His partnership with Golden Boy is over, and he's unable to pursue opportunities with other promotions until the legal dispute is over, which the court requested to be settled by September 2.

Although the judge didn’t see it our way and the fight is blocked for now, my team and I will be moving on to arbitration and to the court appeal. My time with Goldenboy is done. I am confident that my right to move on to other opportunities will be upheld. As always, I’m in the… — Vergil Ortiz Jr. (@VergilOrtiz) March 5, 2026

Ortiz has been active on social media, calling out fighters Xander Zayas and Sebastian Fundora, while getting into arguments with fans on social media.

He’s the top-ranked junior middleweight fighter on Ring Magazine’s rankings, most recently knocking out Erickson Lubin in the second round in November.

Expect Ortiz to be sidelined without a fight announcement throughout the Summer. For now, he and his team will wait for the legal process to play out.