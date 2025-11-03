Oscar De La Hoya Digs Up Canelo Alvarez Dirt With 1-Word Diss
Way back in 2010, legendary boxer Oscar De La Hoya signed Saul "Canelo" Alvarez (who was then a 19-year-old promising Mexican prospect in the welterweight division) to Golden Boy Promotions. This proved to be the most shrewd signing of De La Hoya's career as a promoter, given that Canelo blossomed into arguably the biggest star in all of boxing over the last 15 years.
While Canelo came up short against Terence Crawford in his most recent fight in September, nobody can deny that Canelo has been a great longtime champion and earned undisputed status in the super middleweight division before Crawford took it from him.
That said, Canelo's recent success came without De La Hoya by his side, as the relationship between them soured in the wake of Canelo filing a lawsuit against Golden Boy (and DAZN) back in 2020 for an alleged breach of contract.
Ever since then, Canelo and De La Hoya have been at each other's necks, never missing an opportunity to throw shade or publicly disrespect the other. One example of this was when De La Hoya told Canelo to "show some f****** respect" and mentioned a positive PED test Canelo once had during a May 2024 press conference, provoking Canelo enough for him to have a go at De La Hoya.
Oscar De La Hoya Disses Canelo With 1-Word 'Duck' Comment
While there are very few holes in Canelo's resumè, one thing that fans always point to is the fact that he has never fought undefeated boxer David Benavidez, despite Benavidez calling him out for years and being the top contender in Canelo's super middleweight division.
Canelo's apparent apathy toward fighting Benavidez has raised many eyebrows and even convinced some that Canelo was ducking Benavidez because he thought he would have a hard time beating him. De La Hoya seemingly alluded to this when playing a one-word association game with DAZN, which was posted to the global sports streaming service's X account on November 3.
When De La Hoya was asked one word to associate with Canelo, he just remained silent for a few seconds, looking off the screen, before saying, "That's my answer."
However, he clearly wanted to get a more obvious jab at Canelo in, because he responded, "Canelo" when he was asked to associate a word with "Duck".
De La Hoya (who has been among the most critical about Canelo still not having fought Benavidez) clearly couldn't help himself with this one.
The Latest Boxing News
Carl Froch Reacts To Jake Paul vs Gervonta Davis Fight Jeopardy, Speaks On Being Replacement
Francis Ngannou-Jake Paul Replacement Report Has Boxing Fans All Saying The Same Thing
Anthony Joshua Surprisingly Confirmed To Fight On One Of Three Dates In 2025
Ryan Garcia Reportedly Nearing Deal For World Title Fight In Early 2026