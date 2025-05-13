Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford Fight Date & Location Changed By Turki Alalshikh
Mere moments after Canelo Alvarez won his May 3 fight against William Scull, pound-for-pound great Terence Crawford entered the ring to face off with him.
This finalized what has been the worst-kept secret in the boxing world over the past few months: That Canelo and Crawford are going to fight later this year.
It's often seen as taboo when a fighter has their next fight planned before they finish the one in front of them. Luckily, Canelo didn't slip on a metaphorical banana peel in facing Scull, which meant that this Crawford bout was all set.
This fight, which was initially announced for September 12, 2025, was supposed to take place in Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, and would be broadcast on Netflix.
However, Turki Alalshikh has just changed all of these plans, which Ring Magazine's Mike Coppinger revealed in a May 13 X post that read, "Turki Alalshikh tells @ringmagazine he has decided the Canelo Alvarez-Terence Crawford Riyadh Season super fight will take place Saturday, Sept. 13 rather than the day before. He says the fight could land in New York, L.A. or Las Vegas, whichever of five potential sites presents the best deal.
"And he’s decided the Ring Magazine super middleweight championship fight will be a Riyadh Season PPV event," the post added.
These are absolutely massive changes that spoil a lot of the information that had already been announced regarding this fight.
Not only is the date, fight venue and broadcast change huge news, but now the Canelo vs. Crawford fight will occur on the same night as a UFC Noche card in Mexico. This means a potential conflict of interest for Dana White, who was supposed to be promoting the Canelo vs. Crawford bout.
It will be fascinating to see how this plays out.
