Shawn Porter Makes KO Pick For Manny Pacquiao’s Return Fight Against Mario Barrios
Manny Pacquiao's return lis official as the Filipino legend comes back to take on Mario Barrios for the WBC welterweight title. Pacquiao has been ranked at #5 in the WBC welterweight ladder ahead of the fight.
Pacquiao is now 46 years old and his last professional fight was in 2021 against Yordenis Ugas. 'Pacman' didn't look his best in that fight after returning from a two year hiatus and suffered a unanimous decision loss.
His comeback at the age of 46 has therefore raised eyebrows and fans have started questioning whether it's a smart decision to return to the ring at this age. Former champions and commentator Shawn Porter has now given his take on the upcoming fight.
MORE: Manny Pacquiao Joins WBC Rankings Ahead of Rumored Return
Porter reminded fans that despite his age, he's still the legendary Manny Pacquiao, and believes Pacquiao's speed can get the job done against Barrios.
Speaking on The PorterWay Podcast show, the Hall of Famer said:
It’s so hard because he is Manny Pacquiao right? So it is what it is. He’s either gonna come to the ring and be able to be fast enough to get off the s**t that he used to get off on, and if he does he clocks him and he knocks him out. What I know without going into really deep detail, that left hand against that right hand, his left hand always gets there quicker than the other guys right hand, not only that, Azteca is a forward fighter, moving into that left hand so this is kind of a match made in heaven for Pacquiao.
Manny Pacquiao is a true boxing legend with a record of 62-8-2 with 39 knockouts. However, he will have to turn back the clock for his fight against Barrios.
The Latest Boxing News
Emanuel Navarrete vs Charly Suarez Result Likely To Change
Former Two Division Champion Doubts Terence Crawford’s Chances Against Canelo Alvarez
Jim Lampley Picks Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford Winner
Exclusive: Viddal Riley Talks About Winning British Title, Fight vs Cheavon Clarke & His Future