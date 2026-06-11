Oscar De La Hoya Hits Dana White’s Zuffa Boxing With Cease-and-Desist

Despite a short stint as an active boxing promoter, Zuffa Boxing is quickly gaining a reputation for antagonizing other promotions and refusing to apologize.

Backed by the Saudi Arabian General Sports Authority, Zuffa feels as though it doesn't need to play by the same rules everyone else does. And this week feels like a recurring theme for the promotion as adversaries continue to circle them.

Golden Boy Promotions founder Oscar De La Hoya, much like Zuffa boss Dana White, does not back down. He moves forward. As a result, the six-division champion wants to stop Zuffa in its tracks, and a letter reviewed by BoxingScene revealed Golden Boy's lawyers issued a cease-and-desist to Zuffa.

IMAGO / Inpho Photography

Golden Boy's cease-and-desist

“Golden Boy has not approved of or agreed to the terms of any such [Benn] bout, nor has Golden Boy been involved in the negotiations for any such bout. Accordingly, Golden Boy hereby demands that you immediately cease and desist from any negotiations or discussions …”

The crux of the issue is that during Sunday's UFC Freedom 250, Zuffa is said to be announcing that Conor Benn (25-1, 14 KO), one of their contracted fighters, will sign to fight Ryan Garcia (26-2, 20 KO), a Golden Boy boxer. De La Hoya opened up about the possible future.

‘This is the one thing I can tell you: We work with every promoter, even if it has to be Dana White and Zuffa.”

“As much as I hate it, let’s go. Why not? Because the fighters want this fight. Ryan wants it. You have to work with the promoters to make these fights happen. If that’s what Ryan wants, that’s what he’s going to get. It’s a matter of details, one that all parties are satisfied with.

Ryan Garcia | IMAGO / Hoganphotos

Despite the enmity, De La Hoya understands the nuance involved and the need to work together.

“Ultimately, there has to be a conversation, whether they like it or not. We’re going to be on stage together, maybe a few feet away. Maybe the news conference will be more interesting than the fight because of me and Dana White going at it. I’m ready. You know me."

Dana White does not like to share the stage, the microphone, or the platform. He is accustomed to holding dominion over the press, which does not readily challenge him. Plus, as the head of the UFC, White never needed to cooperate with any other promoter. Now, he does. Boxing is not a solo endeavor.