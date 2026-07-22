Ryan Garcia Questions Oscar De La Hoya's Motivations as Golden Boy Contract Nears End

When a fighter's contract expires with his promoter, it can go either way. The two sides can still try to reach a deal, extending the relationship. Or, they can decide to go their separate ways.

If the boxer is a champion, not too far removed from the title, or a hot prospect, the promoter will more often than not want to continue working together. However, if that relationship has soured and made it difficult to collaborate, letting the contract expire and both sides walking away could be the best remedy.

Ryan Garcia is the reigning WBC welterweight champion, defeating Mario Barrios for the title back in February. On September 12, he will face Conor Benn to make his first title defense.

Feud between Garcia and Oscar De La Hoya

IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Garcia's promoter, Golden Boy Productions, which is helmed by Hall of Famer Oscar De La Hoya, spent years trading barbs with Garcia. Yet, Garcia is now calling for calm. In an appearance The Ariel Helwani Show, Garcia said that he wants a different kind of energy in his career and that he does not understand De La Hoya's motivations.

"I just want a structured team that's behind me and isn't going to talk down on me if I’m on their team… I don't understand why Oscar De La Hoya would have to go on Instagram Live and say, 'Nobody wants to watch this fight.’ It's like, what is the point of that? Think about that! Like I'm you're fighter, you shouldn't say things like that”

Earlier this month, De La Hoya took to Instagram to pan the Garcia-Benn bout, questioning fan interest while instead saying he would rather see Garcia fight Devin Haney. Earlier this year, that is a fight Garcia seemed to want. Though when asked if it bothers him that De La Hoya is getting paid for his fight against Benn, he added:

“I don't understand why you're talking s--- about it. It's like, bro, collect your check and move on. Like, what is the point of that? It makes no sense. You're getting paid. If you're getting paid, why are you talking? It makes no sense. And nobody's even mad at you. I haven't even talked s--- about him in a long time. I don't understand where that came from.”

To Garcia's point, why would a promoter go out of his way to bash a champion who makes them money whether they like it or not? Despite De La Hoya's apparent dislike for the Benn fight, Golden Boy will still cash the check and have one more fight with Garcia before the sides part ways.

In the past, De La Hoya has openly questioned Garcia's mental state and mindset. As proof, Garcia's social media rantings and general behavior have not depicted him as the model of stability.

The pair will inevitably head toward a bitter divorce once their final fight is finished.