Oscar De La Hoya Predicts Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford Fight With Emphatic Winner
Oscar De La Hoya has made a strong prediction ahead of the early anticipated fight between pound-for-pound stars Saul Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford, telling FightHype that he expects Canelo to "run right through him [Crawford]".
Canelo and Crawford will clash in a super-middleweight showdown in Las Vegas this September, with Canelo’s unified WBC, WBA and WBO 168-pound titles set to be at stake.
This announcement came off the back of a turbulent week of negotiations for the signature of the Mexican great, one in which the chairman of Saudi Arabia's General Entertainment Authority, Turki Alalshikh won, landing a four-fight deal with Canelo across Riyadh Season events.
Speaking to FightHype, De La Hoya said the following:
“Look, fighter versus fighter and talent, obviously Crawford is the craftier boxer but Canelo has the size, he has the power and it’s like [Bob] Arum said: he’ll run right through him.
"It’ll be a tough fight but stylistically, I mean yeah, it’ll be a one-sided fight for maybe let’s say seven rounds and then Canelo starts attacking, attacking, he starts to take it to deep waters and the power will eventually be too much. Will it be a great fight? Will it be a huge event? Absolutely.”- Oscar De La Hoya
De La Hoya and Canelo Alvarez have endured a rocky relationship over the years. The "Golden Boy" signed the Mexican when Canelo was 20 years old in 2010 and they enjoyed a profitable partnership, but by 2020 things had soured dramatically leading the boxer to take the promotor to court.
"Me and Canelo have no relationship whatsoever now. It’s OK," De La Hoya explained in mid-2024, but this seemingly hasn't stopped him having faith in the boxing exploits of the now 34-year-old.
But first, Canelo will have the opportunity to reclaim the undisputed super-middleweight championship when he faces IBF champion William Scull on May 3 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
A win over the huge underdog Scull will pave the way for this mega-money super-fight in September.
