Boxing

Boxing Schedule (Feb 24-Mar 2): Dates & Times For Davis vs Roach, Crocker vs Donovan & More

Check out the boxing schedule for 24 February-2 March with TV and streaming information for the biggest fights across the globe.

Lewis Watson

Gervonta Davis fights Lamont Roach this weekend
Gervonta Davis fights Lamont Roach this weekend / IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

All eyes are on the "Big Apple" this weekend as one of boxing's most popular fighters, Gervonta "Tank" Davis returns to the ring.

The unbeaten southpaw puts his WBA lightweight title on the line inside the Barclays Center against fellow American Lamont Roach, looking to stretch his record to 31-0.

Roach has just one defeat on his record coming in 2019 against former world champion Jamel Herring and will be looking to gatecrash the vibrant 135-pound division and make his argument for more super-fights at the weight.

Elsewhere, we head to Quebec, Queensland, Bournemouth, Belfast and Puerto Rico for an unmissable week of boxing action.

TV And Streaming Schedule For February 24-March 2

  1. Thursday 27th, February [Montreal Casino, Montreal, Quebec, Canada]
  2. Friday 28th, February [Hilton Lac Leamy, Gatineau, Quebec, Canada]
  3. Saturday 1st, March [South Bank Piazza, South Brisbane, Queensland, Australia]
  4. Saturday 1st, March [Bournemouth International Centre, Bournemouth, Dorset, United Kingdom]
  5. Saturday 1st, March [The SSE Arena (Odyssey Arena), Belfast, Northern Ireland, United Kingdom]
  6. Saturday 1st, March [Coliseo Tomas Dones, Fajardo, Puerto Rico]
  7. Saturday 1st, March [Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York, USA]

Thursday 27th, February [Montreal Casino, Montreal, Quebec, Canada]

Kim Clavel vs Anabel Ortiz, 10 rounds, for vacant IBT inter-continental minimumweight title

Theothilus Owusu vs Joel Ivan Manriquez, 8 rounds, super-lightweight

Watch: DAZN, starting at approximately 7 p.m EST

Friday 28th, February [Hilton Lac Leamy, Gatineau, Quebec, Canada]

Eduardo Hernandez vs Rene Tellez Giron, 12 rounds, super-featherweight

Alexis Barriere vs Ubaldo Ilagor Resendiz, 10 rounds, heavyweight

Watch: DAZN, starting at approximately 8 p.m EST

Saturday 1st, March [South Bank Piazza, South Brisbane, Queensland, Australia]

Jalen Tait vs John Mannu, 10 rounds, super-lightweight

Liam Wilson vs Billy Dib, 10 rounds

Floyd Masson vs Austine Nnamdi, 10 rounds, cruiserweight

Watch: Australia FOX, starting at approximately 3 a.m EST

Saturday 1st, March [Bournemouth International Centre, Bournemouth, Dorset, United Kingdom]

Ryan Garner vs Salvador Jimenez, 12 rounds for vacant EBU European super-featherweight title

Lewis Edmondson vs Oluwatosin Kejawa, 12 rounds for Edmondson's Commonwealth light-heavyweight title

Joe Joyce vs Patrick Korte, 8 rounds, heavyweight

Watch: TNT Sport 1, starting at approximately 2 p.m EST

Saturday 1st, March [The SSE Arena (Odyssey Arena), Belfast, Northern Ireland, United Kingdom]

Lewis Crocker vs Paddy Donovan, 12 rounds, wlterweight

Craig Richards vs Padraig McCrory, 10 rounds, super-middleweight

Kurt Walker vs Leon Woodstock, 10 rounds, featherweight

Tommy McCarthy vs Steven Ward, 10 rounds, cruiserweight

Watch: DAZN, starting at approximately 2 p.m EST

Saturday 1st, March [Coliseo Tomas Dones, Fajardo, Puerto Rico]

Subriel Matias vs Gabriel Gollaz Valenzuela, 12 rounds, super-lightweight

Alfredo Santiago vs Javier Fortuna, 10 rounds for Santiago's WBO NABO super-lightweight title

Watch: DAZN, starting at approximately 7 p.m EST

Saturday 1st, March [Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York, USA]

Gervonta Davis vs Lamont Roach, 12 rounds for Davis' WBA lightweight title

Jose Valenzuela vs Gary Russell, 12 rounds for Valenzuela's WBA super-lightweight title

Albert Puello vs Sandor Martin, 12 rounds for Puello's WBC super-lightweight title

Yoenis Tellez vs Julian Williams, 12 rounds, super-welterweight

Watch: Prime Video PPV, starting at approximately 7 p.m EST

The Latest Boxing News

Anthony Joshua Backs Martin Bakole To Bounce Back From Joseph Parker Loss; Provides Update On His Future

Dmitry Bivol Proved His Greatness In Win Over Artur Beterbiev

Oleksandr Usyk Reveals Next Opponent With Four Words

Dmitry Bivol Discusses What's Next After Beating Artur Beterbiev To Become Undisputed Light Heavyweight Champion

Published
Lewis Watson
LEWIS WATSON

Lewis is a seasoned sports writer from London and has covered boxing across the globe for publications including Boxing News, The Guardian and SB Nation. He is a full member of the Boxing Writers Association of America, giving him voting rights at the annual International Boxing Hall of Fame inductions. Roman Gonzalez, Ricky Hatton and Roberto Duran make up a frightening trio of his favourite fighters.