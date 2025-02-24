Boxing Schedule (Feb 24-Mar 2): Dates & Times For Davis vs Roach, Crocker vs Donovan & More
All eyes are on the "Big Apple" this weekend as one of boxing's most popular fighters, Gervonta "Tank" Davis returns to the ring.
The unbeaten southpaw puts his WBA lightweight title on the line inside the Barclays Center against fellow American Lamont Roach, looking to stretch his record to 31-0.
Roach has just one defeat on his record coming in 2019 against former world champion Jamel Herring and will be looking to gatecrash the vibrant 135-pound division and make his argument for more super-fights at the weight.
Elsewhere, we head to Quebec, Queensland, Bournemouth, Belfast and Puerto Rico for an unmissable week of boxing action.
TV And Streaming Schedule For February 24-March 2
- Thursday 27th, February [Montreal Casino, Montreal, Quebec, Canada]
- Friday 28th, February [Hilton Lac Leamy, Gatineau, Quebec, Canada]
- Saturday 1st, March [South Bank Piazza, South Brisbane, Queensland, Australia]
- Saturday 1st, March [Bournemouth International Centre, Bournemouth, Dorset, United Kingdom]
- Saturday 1st, March [The SSE Arena (Odyssey Arena), Belfast, Northern Ireland, United Kingdom]
- Saturday 1st, March [Coliseo Tomas Dones, Fajardo, Puerto Rico]
- Saturday 1st, March [Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York, USA]
Thursday 27th, February [Montreal Casino, Montreal, Quebec, Canada]
Kim Clavel vs Anabel Ortiz, 10 rounds, for vacant IBT inter-continental minimumweight title
Theothilus Owusu vs Joel Ivan Manriquez, 8 rounds, super-lightweight
Watch: DAZN, starting at approximately 7 p.m EST
Friday 28th, February [Hilton Lac Leamy, Gatineau, Quebec, Canada]
Eduardo Hernandez vs Rene Tellez Giron, 12 rounds, super-featherweight
Alexis Barriere vs Ubaldo Ilagor Resendiz, 10 rounds, heavyweight
Watch: DAZN, starting at approximately 8 p.m EST
Saturday 1st, March [South Bank Piazza, South Brisbane, Queensland, Australia]
Jalen Tait vs John Mannu, 10 rounds, super-lightweight
Liam Wilson vs Billy Dib, 10 rounds
Floyd Masson vs Austine Nnamdi, 10 rounds, cruiserweight
Watch: Australia FOX, starting at approximately 3 a.m EST
Saturday 1st, March [Bournemouth International Centre, Bournemouth, Dorset, United Kingdom]
Ryan Garner vs Salvador Jimenez, 12 rounds for vacant EBU European super-featherweight title
Lewis Edmondson vs Oluwatosin Kejawa, 12 rounds for Edmondson's Commonwealth light-heavyweight title
Joe Joyce vs Patrick Korte, 8 rounds, heavyweight
Watch: TNT Sport 1, starting at approximately 2 p.m EST
Saturday 1st, March [The SSE Arena (Odyssey Arena), Belfast, Northern Ireland, United Kingdom]
Lewis Crocker vs Paddy Donovan, 12 rounds, wlterweight
Craig Richards vs Padraig McCrory, 10 rounds, super-middleweight
Kurt Walker vs Leon Woodstock, 10 rounds, featherweight
Tommy McCarthy vs Steven Ward, 10 rounds, cruiserweight
Watch: DAZN, starting at approximately 2 p.m EST
Saturday 1st, March [Coliseo Tomas Dones, Fajardo, Puerto Rico]
Subriel Matias vs Gabriel Gollaz Valenzuela, 12 rounds, super-lightweight
Alfredo Santiago vs Javier Fortuna, 10 rounds for Santiago's WBO NABO super-lightweight title
Watch: DAZN, starting at approximately 7 p.m EST
Saturday 1st, March [Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York, USA]
Gervonta Davis vs Lamont Roach, 12 rounds for Davis' WBA lightweight title
Jose Valenzuela vs Gary Russell, 12 rounds for Valenzuela's WBA super-lightweight title
Albert Puello vs Sandor Martin, 12 rounds for Puello's WBC super-lightweight title
Yoenis Tellez vs Julian Williams, 12 rounds, super-welterweight
Watch: Prime Video PPV, starting at approximately 7 p.m EST
