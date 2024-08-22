Oscar De La Hoya Sets Clear Condition For Davis-Garcia Rematch
By Mohamed Bahaa
Gervonta Davis and Ryan Garcia squared off in one of the most discussed boxing events of 2023 in an exciting fight whereby Davis dominated with a crucial body punch in the seventh round, therefore handing Garcia his first professional defeat. But the aftermath of the bout has been mostly focused on discussions on the weight stipulations that might have led to Garcia's loss.
Ryan Garcia, 26, has been candid about the difficulties he encountered before the fight, especially with regard to the135 pounds weight limit which proved challenging. He also pointed out as a major drawback the 10-pound rehydration clause, implying it severely hampered his competitiveness.
Oscar De La Hoya, Garcia's promoter, voiced worries about the terms of the fight in a recent interview, separating himself from the weight negotiations that many believe affected Garcia's performance.
“I didn’t negotiate that fight. Ryan’s lawyers and advisors negotiated that rehydration clause and the purse bid, I was just like let me stand back, let me watch them make mistakes. I felt so bad for Ryan cause he was sucked up. He was a dead man [walking.] And then the next day you can’t weigh a certain amount, there’s no chance he’s gonna win against Tank, who’s a beast,” De La Hoya remarked.
Anticipating a possible rematch, De La Hoya has made it very evident that weight class will have to be changed. He suggested welterweight (147 pounds) as the perfect division for a second fight, a big leap Davis could find challenging.
“I would love to see it at 147. It’s too much for Tank, but it still would be an incredible competitive fight because Tank has the dog in him. He won’t go down easy. He turns it up, oh man it’s beautiful,” De La Hoya remarked.
Previously fighting as high as 140 pounds, including a victory over Mario Barrios, Davis, the WBA welterweight champion, would find the suggested climb to 147 a step too far. Garcia, who has weight problems, especially fell short in his super-lightweight fight against Devin Haney; he has time to get ready since he serves a drug suspension until April 2025.
Although Davis is anticipated to return to the ring in November, the possibility of a rematch is still unknown yet, De La Hoya's demand on better conditions for Garcia could be crucial in any future negotiations.