Conor Benn Slams Gervonta Davis For Domestic Violence Charge "What are you doing mate?"
Gervonta Davis is once again all over the headlines, this time for the wrong reasons. Davis was arrested on July 11 in Coral Gables for allegedly assaulting his ex-girlfriend. The incident reportedly took place on Father's Day.
Davis went to collect his children from his former partner's house which is where the altercation began. ESPN reports that the argument began due to "personal matters and Gervonta having insecurities about the sexuality of their son."
As his former partner approached to take his children out of Tank's car, the WBA lightweight champion hit her on the back of the head and also slapped her, leaving the victim with a cut inside her lip. The victim's mother also recorded part of the incident where he was spotted throwing an object at her.
Davis has since been released from custody on bail.
This is the third time Davis has been taken into custody on charges of domestic violence, the previous two being in 2020 and 2022. A part of the boxing world is livid with the repeated charges, and so is British star Conor Benn. He thinks 'Tank' Davis should be banned from the sport for his actions. Speaking to iFL TV, he said:
He's an idiot. Listen, I don't care who you are, how much world titles you've got, you can shove your world titles up your a**. You lay a hand on a woman, you lay a finger on a woman, you deserve to be incarcerated. You deserve to never be able to fight again and be banged up for life.
Benn added, "I've got four sisters, I have a daughter myself. Anyone puts their hands on them, they are dead'. Benn added he'd never share the ring with 'Tank' Davis, calling the latter a 'scumbag'.
"He's putting his hands on a woman, I think this is his 20th arrest. So, less to the free and more the lock him up for good. I don't condone it at all. I don't know how it comes to your head. When you are a trained fighter, let alone a normal man. What are you doing mate? To even think about it? Let alone get charged for it."
Gervonta Davis has deactivated all of his social media accounts and the fighter and his camp is yet to release a statement.
