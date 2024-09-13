Oscar De La Hoya Trolls Edgar Berlanga For Losing Focus Before Canelo Fight
By Miriam Onyango
In the lead-up to their bout on Saturday night on DAZN PPV, promoter Oscar De La Hoya used social media to mock Edgar Berlanga, calling him "distracted" for concentrating on him this week instead of his opponent, Canelo Alvarez.
Oscar wonders why the American-born Berlanga is being so irate with him, and speculates that perhaps it's because he wants to see his birth certificate to confirm his Puerto Rican origins.
Berlanga threatened to hit De La Hoya if he saw him since the latter has been downplaying his fight with Canelo, estimating that it will only generate 100,000 PPV sales.
Berlanga may also be furious with him, according to De La Hoya, since he claimed to be a "subpar" opponent for Canelo, who in his opinion ought to be facing someone better, such as Dmitry Bivol, Artur Beterbiev, or David Benavidez.
“Edgar Berlanga, you stopped the press conference yesterday to mention my name,” said Oscar De La Hoya.
“You said you’re going to slap me when you see me next. Why? Because I asked to see your Puerto Rican birth certificate because you’re not really Puerto Rican,” added De La Hoya.
“I’m asking because when I fought [Felix] Trinidad [on September 18, 1999], he had the entire island [Puerto Rico] travel to Las Vegas to support him, or are you upset because I said you’re a subpar opponent for Canelo? These are the facts, bro. Don’t let them get you rattled,” continued De La Hoya.
There are fans who find it strange that Berlanga has been identifying as Puerto Rican, believing that he is exploiting nationalism to increase PPV sales.
“Dude, you are not fighting me. You are distracted, so you had better get locked in because Canelo is going to tap that [backside] this weekend. Good luck, and enjoy your first and last PPV experience,” said De La Hoya.
In the future, Berlanga is probably going to be on Pay Per View (PPV) if he puts up a respectable showing in a losing effort against opponents like Jaime Munguia, David Benavidez, or Caleb Plant.