Paulie Malignaggi Gives His Report Card on Dana White’s Zuffa Boxing

Former two-division champion Paulie Malignaggi is an Italian-American legend who, while he may have hung up the gloves for good, isn’t done with combat sports.

The “Magic Man” (or uomo magico if you prefer) will fight on when he faces off against Rolando Dy (4-1) on May 16 in Manchester, United Kingdom. The British Isles will see Malignaggi challenged for the BKB Junior Middleweight Title.

While BKB is an up-and-coming production, Malignaggi offered his thoughts on the rise of Dana White’s Zuffa Boxing.

Paulie Malignaggi | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Malignaggi talks Zuffa boxing

“I think they have had good productions. I think the talent level has to be grown, but they've have signed several different fighters,” Malignaggi said.

Malignaggi spoke to KO on SI about the growth of Zuffa Boxing before its recent major signings, like Filipino former champion Mark Magsayo, who will be moving up to lightweight for his Zuffa Boxing debut on April 5.

Malignaggi questioned Zuffa’s original strategy, which had been to focus on developing talented. The strategy has pivoted to giving second looks at fighters who have been cast off by other fighters.

Sep 13, 2025; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Callum Walsh (orange trunks) and Fernando Vargas Jr. (silver trunks) box during their bout at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

One exception is Callum Walsh, who headlined the first-ever UFC Boxing card.

“I feel like the best way to develop a Callum Walsh if he's not showing the progression is put him on some undercards and develop him that way,” Malignaggi said, “He can, he can still blossom. The kid has a lot of potential and the kid has a vast amount of amateur experience.”

“There's definitely been things I disagreed with and things I agree with on Zuffa Boxing. But I think the competition [Zuffa brings] can be good. I think competition in the market is a good thing and this gives fighters more opportunities.”

“Its also good for viewership because it'll force the promotions to put on better fights. Of course, again, it's the individual responsibility of each fighter and their team to make sure that the right deals are being signed. But I think those can be positive things…It's a very interesting time for the sport.”

Dana White | Jasper Colt / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

What is Malignaggi's overall verdict on Zuffa Boxing?

Ultimately, Malignaggi’s assessment lands as guarded optimism. As a former world champion who has seen multiple promotional “revolutions” come and go, he understands that branding and production can only take a company so far.

If Zuffa Boxing, led by Dana White, can balance their portfolio nurturing prospects like Callum Walsh, revitalizing careers such as Mark Magsayo, and bringing stars like Jai Opetaia to new eyeballs, it may carve out a meaningful place in the boxing ecosystem.