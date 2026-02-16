Zuffa Boxing Signs 28–2 Former World Champion With Debut Set

UFC head Dana White now has three completed Zuffa Boxing events under his belt, following Efe Ajagba's brutal knockout over former heavyweight champion Charles Martin.

The new promotion in boxing had its debut show in January, with the organization now expecting to exceed its forecasted 12 events in 2026.

White and Zuffa Boxing's most notable signing came a matter of weeks ago, as they announced the arrival of the current IBF World Cruiserweight champion, Jai Opetaia. The Australian fighter will also compete for the first Zuffa title on March 8, taking on Brandon Glanton.

Now, the promotion has signed yet another notable former world champion in the shape of Mark Magsayo.

Former featherweight champion Mark Magsayo signs with Zuffa Boxing

Mark Magsayo | IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wir

Former featherweight champion Mark Magsayo has been signed by Zuffa Boxing, according to a recent report from Boxing Scene.

The fighter from the Philippines currently has a professional record of 28-2, (18 KOs), and became a world champion in January 2022.

A majority decision win over Gary Russell Jr. saw Magsayo claim the WBC World Featherweight title, before dropping the belt in his next outing against Rey Vargas. A second consecutive defeat in 2023 would see 'Magnifico's' record fall to 24-2, before he went on a four-fight winning streak.

Wins over Isaac Avelar, Eduardo Ramirez, Bryan Mercado, and Jorge Mata across two years would see the Fillipino return to form, as he is now set to compete under the Zuffa banner.

No opponent has been named for Magsayo's next outing, but he is expected to return on April 5th. He is also set to compete in the lightweight division within the promotion.

Speaking on the signing, Magsayo told BoxingScene, “My goal is to headline a show and make a great night of boxing for the fans who are following Zuffa Boxing... I have been there [at the top of boxing], and I know I can give a good show for the boxing fans and everybody who comes to watch."

Magsayo's last appearance came in July 2025, when he competed on the undercard of Mario Barrios vs Manny Pacquiao. Taking on Jorge Mata, a unanimous decision victory would see him claim the vacant WBC Continental Americas Super Featherweight title.

Aged 30, the fighter from the Philippines will aim to climb the lightweight rankings at Zuffa Boxing, with a title yet to be announced for the 135 lbs weight class.

