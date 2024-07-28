Puerto Rican Star Rivera Shines with Stunning TKO Victory
By Mohamed Bahaa
Jan Paul Rivera delivered an electrifying performance at MVP’s Most Valuable Prospects 7, held at the Caribe Royale Resort in Orlando, Florida. The 23-year-old featherweight from Salinas, Puerto Rico, demonstrated his prowess with a stunning TKO victory over Justin "Beezy" Goodson. Rivera, now boasting an undefeated record of 10-0 with six knockouts, solidified his status as a rising star in the boxing world.
Rivera's bout with Goodson was a display of sheer power and precision. In the third round, Rivera landed a devastating right hook that sent Goodson to the canvas. The young Puerto Rican continued his onslaught with relentless power shots, culminating in a series of back-to-back knockdowns in the seventh round. The referee called the fight at 2:43 of the round, awarding Rivera the impressive TKO victory and earning him the Caribe Royale Performance of the Night bonus.
Unified featherweight champion Amanda Serrano praised Rivera's performance, remarking on his exceptional skill and predicting a bright future for the young talent. Rivera attributed his success to his rigorous training and the unwavering support of his team and fans.
In the co-main event, Cuban Olympian Dainier "The Fear" Pero showcased his dominance in an eight-round heavyweight bout against James "Nothing Nice" Evans. Pero, with a record of 8-0 and six knockouts, overwhelmed Evans with a relentless barrage of jabs and body shots. Evans hit the canvas twice in the fourth round and two more times in the fifth before the fight was stopped at 2:07, giving Pero a decisive TKO victory.
Pero expressed gratitude to his family, his Orlando supporters, and his team, including Boxlab Promotions and trainer Bob Santos. He emphasized his commitment to continuous improvement and growth in the sport.
Most Valuable Prospects 7: Main Card Results
• Jan Paul Rivera W-TKO Justin Goodson
• Dainier Pero W-TKO James Evans
• David Garcia W-TKO Dominicc Hardy
• Sean Mason W-KO Thomas Guillemette
This night of boxing at the Caribe Royale Resort, was a testament to the emerging talent in the sport, with every fight ending in spectacular knockout fashion. Rivera and Pero, in particular, proved themselves as formidable contenders in their respective divisions, promising exciting futures ahead.