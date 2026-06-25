Reason Why the US Denied Joe Cordina’s Visa Ahead of His Abdullah Mason Fight

Three fights after losing the IBF super featherweight title to Anthony Cacace, Joe Cordina was scheduled to challenge WBO lightweight champion Abdullah Mason on July 4 in his pursuit of becoming a two-division titleholder.

Instead, Cordina was pulled from the fight within two weeks' notice due to his failure to secure a US travel visa. He was replaced by the WBO's No. 6-ranked contender, Albert Bell, who steps in on short notice to challenge Mason and keep the card intact.

Reason why Cordina's visa was denied

Joe Cordina | IMAGO / Action Plus

Reports have now surfaced stating that Cordina's visa issues are related to a physical altercation in February, when the boxer allegedly assaulted a man at a gas station in Cardiff, Wales. Cordina faces assault charges and is expected to appear in court on July 7, thus preventing his visa for the July 4 fight, according to Wales Online.

A video of the incident has since gone viral on social media. Cordina can be seen approaching a hooded man while crossing the street, getting shoved, and seemingly punching him in the body to send him to the pavement. Once on the ground, Cordina continued shoving and yelling at the man until a third party intervened.

Cordina also faces offensive weapon charges for allegedly threatening someone in a public place.

"Two men have been charged in connection with an incident outside Pentwyn Service Station, Pentwyn Road, Cardiff on February 27, 2026," the South Wales Police said in a statement, via Wales Online. "Joseph Cordina, 34, from Pontprennau, has been charged with assault and threatening a person with an offensive weapon in a public place. He is due to appear in court at Cardiff Magistrates' Court on July 7."

The South Wales Police identified the other man involved in the incident as 32-year-old Jamie O'Brien. He is due to appear in court on July 28.

Albert Bell steps in to challenge WBO champion Abdullah Mason

Abdullah Mason | Angela Piazza/Caller-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Without Cordina, Mason loses his first fight against a former champion, but his WBO title defense still goes on. The 22-year-old champion will defend his title against the undefeated Bell, a fellow Ohio native.

The July 4 fight card was entirely built around Mason by giving him an opportunity to defend his belt in his hometown of Cleveland, Ohio. The Cleveland Browns invited Mason as a special guest to their OTAs three weeks ahead of the fight.

Bell, who was born and raised in Toledo, will have some local support, but the vast majority of fans filling the Wolstein Center will be in the building for Mason.