Vergil Ortiz Reportedly Targets Long-Dormant Fighter After Jaron Ennis Rejection

Problems in boxing are common. For WBA interim super welterweight champion Vergil Ortiz, Jr., these problems have recently become a regular part of his routine.

One might expect that a fighter with an unblemished record and the ability to end fights with striking power would face fewer challenges. Ortiz's aggressive style is a promoter's dream: a fighter who captivates the crowd with his action and actively seeks the knockout.

Ortiz wanted Jaron "Boots" Ennis, the current WBA/WBO light middleweight champion, who continues to forge a strong path in the sport. Ennis won those titles by stopping former champion Xander Zayas in seven rounds back in June, and now looks set to take on Josh Kelly in a unification fight.

Now, the 28-year-old Texan finds himself looking in another direction.

Ortiz targeting Jermell Charlo

Jermell Charlo | IMAGO / Agencia-MexSport

Former undisputed super welterweight champion Jermell Charlo looks like he will be Ortiz's next opponent, according to Ortiz's manager Rick Mirigan. Speaking to BoxingScene, he said:

“Massive name, skilled fighter still, and ‘Boots’ said no … [WBC 154 lb champion Sebastian] Fundora's promoter, Sampson [Lewkowicz], dodged Ortiz as a mandatory and then told the world he will never let Fundora fight Vergil (smart guy). [Errol] Spence retired, Tim Tszyu moved up, [Keith] Thurman is done, and if Ortiz goes up, 154 becomes a wasteland and 160 the [fire] 🔥 division."

Mirigan believes that the biggest names at 154 collectively ducked his fighter, choosing to either move up in weight or retire. That makes scheduling a big fight not impossible, but extremely difficult. In the streaming era, providers want their fights, the main events, to be tentpole events.

That said, Charlo seems to have already denied reports that he's set to take on Vergil, telling BoxingScene “not true at all. I talked to [Premier Boxing Champions head] Al [Haymon] myself and I’m [fighting] Tim [Tszyu] next, working on location.”

Vergil Ortiz Jr | IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

For his part, Charlo needs to fight Ortiz as much as Ortiz needs the bout. Charlo lost two titles without setting foot in the ring and hasn't fought since September 30, 2023, due to a combination of injuries, legal issues, and management decisions. During that last fight, he suffered a significant defeat against Canelo Alvarez.

While Ortiz's punching power might give Charlo reason to be cautious, his urgent need for a major comeback fight could outweigh any hesitation about facing a dangerous opponent. In a way, those three years off, followed by an immediate fight against a power boxer, could ultimately help Charlo.

In Charlo, Ortiz has a chance to pressure the other champions at 154. Can his team secure the Charlo fight?