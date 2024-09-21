Ricardo Fernandez Wins Through A Knockout Against Alan Garcia
By Isaac Nyamungu
Ricardo Fernandez knockout punch came as a surprise to Alan Garcia who has unbeaten record. The Top Rank Garcia went home with an egg on the face after a highly electrified a Munguia-Bazinyan undercard clash on Friday night.
Alan Garcia who is 21 years, is a fast-rising talent from Mexico. He has built his reputation and career from his aggressive style as well as quick hands. He has a solid record and rounds of remarkable wins. Garcia is a smart and adaptable boxer, who has relentless pressure.
During his match with Fernandez, Garcia depended on his height, strength, as well as fitness merits to win the match. He swept the first four rounds on all scorecards held by the three judges.
However, on the fifth round tables changed. The Kansas born Garcia (14-1), altered his stance to southpaw. He dropped his left hand, presenting an opportunity for Fernandez Ricardo, which he required to wind up the punch of his life. Garcia crashed backward, the back of his head bounced on the ring mat just under the ropes.
“I took advantage (of the change) to land an overhand right,” said Fernandez.
“A good overhand right. I felt it. I felt my knuckle. I felt the excitement. I trained hard for this. I worked for this,” said Fernandez Ricardo during after match press briefing.
“I saw his eyes (roll backward), I saw he wasn’t getting up,” said Fernandez upon dropping his momentous punch.
Fernandez retreated to the neutral corner upon making the sign of the cross. He recorded his second knockout after playing 29 fights.
“That (sign) was for my grandma, all my family up in heaven who believed in me, all of my (boxing) heroes – I looked up and saw (ringside broadcaster/boxing legend) Julio Cesar Chavez. I didn’t expect to see him there,” said Fernandez.
Fernandez, who was largely considered to be an underdog in the fight, shocked many people.
“We should be fighting better guys,” Garcia trainer/manager Gloria Alvarado scolded Fernandez hours before the match.
“The motivation in my head – my city, my family, my woman, my kids,” drove Fernandez to deliver a thorough knockout.