‘Robbery, If You Ask Me’ Says Ryan Garcia, In Reponse To Artur Beterbiev’s Slight Victory Over Dmitry Bivol
By Isaac Nyamungu
Boxer Artur Beterbiev is the undisputed light heavyweight champion of the world. Though, some people might disagree with the “undisputed” tag.
One of those in disagreement is Ryan Garcia who believes Dmitry Bivol should have won that bout against Artur Beterbiev this weekend in what was publicized to be one of the paramount matchups in boxing history with two undefeated boxers taking each other on with their titles on the line. And he blames the judges!
Ryan Garcia is convinced that Dmitry Bivol was robbed as he lost an MD to Artur Beterbiev in their undisputed light-heavyweight world title bout.
The leading WBO, IBF, and WBC champion at 175 pounds claimed the WBA title to summarize his collection, overpowering Dmitry Bivol by majority decision after 12 tense rounds of action. For much of the match, Beterbiev pressed the action, but Bivol expertly countered and it wasn’t always apparent who was winning the exchanges.
Ultimately, one judge saw the game as a tie, while two ruled in favor of Beterbiev.
However, despite the defeat, Bivol has become the first man to put an end to Beterbiev’s 100% KO record. He put on a courageous effort and the marauder of a boxer but the champ put constant pressure on him, pushing him back the entire fight. The judges then scored the fight a unanimous decision victory in favor of Beterbiev, which is what stunned fans.
So now, they are also awful foul, claiming Bivol got robbed while some believe the judges’ scorecards do not portray the way the contest played out. Even though, it appears Bivol is not as responsive as his fan base.
After the contest, the Russian wrestler congratulated Beterbiev and addressed his future plans in boxing.
Suffice to say, the boxing sports fraternity had something to say about the outcome, with some contradictory with the judges’ decision, some being unsatisfied with the action, and others commending Beterbiev for his new four-belt standing.
“Wow robbery if you ask me,” wrote the Contentious boxing star Ryan Garcia on his X account.